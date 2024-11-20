Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Celebrates Groundbreaking Navigation Program Success With Case Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Participates in Cancer Moonshot Event to Highlight Progress in Advancing Navigation Services for the Statewide Community Oncology Practice

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS)

announces the release of a compelling case study highlighting the transformative impact of its patient navigation program under the Principal Illness Navigation (PIN) billing codes established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). These findings will also be showcased during the "Driving Change: Reimbursable Navigation Services One-Year Later" event hosted by the Biden Cancer Moonshot on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

"This case study and our participation in the November 21 event are designed to spark nationwide collaboration among oncology providers," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD . "By addressing inequities in access to navigation services, FCS is leading the charge toward a future where every cancer patient receives the timely, personalized care they deserve."

The event will spotlight organizations that have successfully implemented navigation services, celebrate progress in expanding access to over 150 million Americans and strategize the next steps to ensure equitable and widespread adoption of these services. During the event, FCS Senior Director of Care Coordination Danielle Brown, MBA, BSN, RN, OCN, CN-BN will share best practices in establishing a navigation program while four-time Olympian, three-time World Champion medalist and 12-time U.S. National Champion women's high jumper and FCS breast cancer survivor Chaunté Lowe will stress the necessary and positive impact of navigation services to patients throughout their entire cancer journey.

"Being part of this pivotal discussion reinforces our commitment to improving lives through patient-centered care," said Brown. "We are proud to contribute to the progress recognized by the Cancer Moonshot and remain focused on reducing barriers to care and improving outcomes for all."

FCS' case study underscores its leadership in integrating CMS PIN billing codes to deliver personalized navigation services. By leveraging nurse navigators and a multidisciplinary care team, FCS addresses key barriers to care, such as transportation (36%), financial challenges (32%), and nutrition (27%), while improving outcomes and reducing preventable hospitalizations.

Early results are compelling: among 195 high-risk patients with over 35 prior emergency department visits, none required emergency care following intervention by FCS' navigation team. This milestone reflects the program's effectiveness in transforming cancer care and reducing healthcare costs.

"As a proven leader in value-based care, FCS has demonstrated what's possible through our past participation and success in the Oncology Care Model, which sunset in 2022," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker . "We're building on those past achievements by expanding our navigation program to align with Cancer Moonshot goals, advancing health equity, and sharing our playbook to inspire the broader adoption of care coordination services that deliver life-changing outcomes for patients."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

