New Video Channel Offers A Fresh Approach To Evaluating Financial Influencers

- Jason Augustine, Editor, The Predictive InvestorFOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With millions turning to social media for financial advice, a new TikTok titled Scams or Strategies? How to Assess Financial Influencers aims to arm viewers with the tools they need to separate credible experts from risky schemes.The internet is both a great place and a terrible place for investors. Some of the best research from top investment banks is available for free. But a recent study from Citibank found that 74% of people who followed investment advice on social media lost money.In a world where financial influencers boast big returns and quick wins, discerning fact from fiction is more critical than ever. This engaging and informative video is the first as part of a new TikTok series dedicated to assessing the financial influencer economy, offering practical tips to help social media users identify trustworthy advice while avoiding dangerous pitfalls.Video Highlights:-Insight into six distinct types of influencers, from educators and traders to lifestyle investors, and the pros and cons of each.-Key questions to ask before following any financial advice, such as understanding the influencer's strategy, track record, and potential conflicts of interest.-A guide to recognizing red flags, including unrealistic promises, lack of transparency, and high-risk claims."Social media is a double-edged sword for investors,” says Jason Augustine, creator of the video and editor of The Predictive Investor , a Substack covering the financial markets.“While there's some amazing content out there, studies show that many people are losing fortunes by blindly following advice they don't fully understand. My goal is to change that."The video is perfect for beginner and seasoned investors alike, providing actionable insights and thought-provoking questions to help audiences make informed decisions about their money.Watch NowScams or Strategies? How to Assess Financial Influencers is now live on TikTok.👉 Link: @predictiveinvestor/video/7438782430292626731Additional Resources:-Watch the TikTok video Scams or Strategies: How to Assess Financial Influencers-Subscribe for free to The Predictive Investor on Substack for weekly updates on events impacting the financial markets.About the creator: Jason Augustine is an investor and Substack creator with a mission to make investing accessible for everyone. He is the editor of The Predictive Investor, a weekly newsletter that covers the top finance, tech and economic narratives that impact the financial markets.

