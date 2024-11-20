Carebidet Celebrates National Care At Home Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carebidet photo

- Mario J. Pino, Co-founder and CEO of COHealthORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout the month of November, COHealth will be joining organizations across the nation in hosting community outreach activities recognizing National Care at Home Month.For half a century, the collective care at home community – including home health, private duty home care, palliative care, and hospice care – has helped provide interdisciplinary, holistic care to millions of people, allowing them to recover from acute illness or injury, receive daily pain relief and support, or spend their final months wherever they call home surrounded by their loved ones. As our population continues to age, we must ensure our healthcare system is prepared to offer a well-integrated, person-centered continuum of high-quality care where most Americans would most like to receive it – in the comfort of wherever they call home.“National Care at Home Month provides an opportunity for patients, providers, and community members alike to continue building awareness of the critical role all forms of home care play in protecting and support millions of Americans nationwide,” said Steven Landers, MD, MPH, CEO of the National Alliance for Care at Home.“Everyone deserves access to high-quality, person-centered care at home that protects their dignity and independence and preserves their quality of life.”National Care at Home Month also recognizes the important work of unpaid caregivers, who often labor without notice or thanks. While the support of home care provides immense relief for patients' unpaid caregivers, they continue to engage in acts of love, commitment, and compassion while caring for their loved one, often at great personal sacrifice during an already emotionally and financially challenging time.Among the top five challenges, that requires both physical and emotional resilience. Is that of proper hygiene related to toileting care, which if not properly performed, could lead to other health complications for the person that is being cared for. To address this challenge of toileting care and hygiene,“The Carebidet is an innovative solution to one of the most persistent challenges in aging-in-place and home care: providing dignified, efficient, and effective toileting for bedridden patients. Blending technology with compassionate care, Carebidet is an important part of the In-Home Care revolution in personal toileting and moisture management,” said Mario Pino, Co-founder and CEO of COHealth.The partners in COHealth founded the company based on a shared experience of caring for aging family members at home. To dramatically improve the health and quality of life for all concerned in this phase of our lives, we have introduced the Carebidet.More information about home, hospice, and palliative care, and advance care planning, is available from on CaringInfo. More information about the Carebidet can be found at###

John T Larson

Connected Health Solutions, LLC

+1 407-350-0211

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Introduction to the Carebidet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.