Debt-Free Clinic Breaks Barriers, Empowers Entrepreneurs To Eliminate Debt And Build Wealth

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This past Saturday, November 16, 2024, The Bakery Co-Work ATL transformed into a hub of empowerment as Stormi Banks, CEO of The Pink Print Firm , hosted the highly anticipated Debt-Free Clinic. Drawing over 300 attendees, this groundbreaking event provided 263 business owners with personalized strategies and tangible tools to combat debt and foster sustainable wealth.By the Numbers:- Total Attendance: 303- Business Owners Serviced: 263- Debt Relief Funds Allocated: $50,000- Estimated Debt Brought by Attendees: $11,397,661.50The clinic, running from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, combined education, resources, and activations to create a transformative experience. A highlight of the event was achieving the Debt Meter Goal, with $50,000 in debt relief funds distributed to deserving business owners.Key Event Features:- Interactive and Immersive Experiences: Attendees engaged in activations such as:- Confessions Booth: Sharing personal debt stories as a form of empowerment.- Claw Machine Giveaway: Featuring prizes like "Debt-Free Revolution" T-shirts.- Hot Cocoa and Popcorn Stands: Keeping attendees energized throughout the event.- Debt Paid Certificates: A symbolic and motivational takeaway for participants.· Inspiring Speeches: Stormi Banks delivered three powerful addresses, inspiring attendees to take actionable steps toward debt relief and financial freedom. She introduced strategies for grant funding, with opportunities for attendees to sign up for grant applications on-site.Networking and Resources:Attendees left with:- Free educational materials- Custom tote bags- Personalized financial strategiesA Movement, Not Just an EventStormi Banks emphasized the vision behind the clinic, stating:"The Debt-Free Clinic is a movement. It's about empowering entrepreneurs to reshape their financial futures while creating lasting legacies of wealth.”What's Next?Building on the clinic's success, The Pink Print Firm is hosting a Free 2-Day Virtual Seminar on November 23–24, 2024, offering an additional $20,000 in debt relief funds. The virtual event will provide further tools, resources, and education, including strategies for securing grants.About The Pink Print Firm:Since 2021, The Pink Print Firm has secured over $18 million in debt-free funding for women entrepreneurs, reinforcing its mission to support financial independence for minority business owners.For More Information:Visit or follow The Pink Print Firm on social media to learn about upcoming events and initiatives.

