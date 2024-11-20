Atlanta Community Food Bank Receives 30,540 Meals From Inaugural “Food Actually” Fundraising Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insurance Professionals Rally Together in a Friendly Showdown to Combat Food Insecurity in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Metro Atlanta's insurance professionals have rallied together for the Atlanta Community Food Bank's first-ever Food Actually fundraising competition, raising funds to provide 30,540 meals for individuals and families facing food insecurity. This two-week initiative brought together members of the insurance for a friendly yet impactful competition. Through their participation, local professionals have made a significant contribution to the fight against hunger, with all proceeds supporting the Food Bank and its network of nonprofit partners across the community.“Throughout the year, area professionals across industries join us in our fight to end hunger through friendly and impactful fundraising initiatives. We are delighted to welcome insurance professionals to our cause, with a new fundraiser dedicated to their industry, and applaud all of this year's participants for their efforts,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.“We are grateful for our community and for partners that actively champion our mission. Every contribution – time, funds, or resources – helps us make a tangible difference in Atlanta and beyond. Thanks to the generosity and dedication of our supporters, we're able to continue expanding our critical programs and reach more people in need.”Food Actually was open to insurance companies, national, regional, and local brokers, agents, and support services. Teams competed to earn as many points as possible, with each dollar donated counting as a point. Bonus points were awarded for activities such as volunteering at the Food Bank, sharing event details on social media, early registration, and recruiting new teams. Participants were encouraged to gather contributions and volunteer hours on behalf of their team from colleagues, friends, family, and clients.Gallagher, an insurance, risk management, and business consulting service, earned the Food Actually Grand Prize for raising the most funds per employee. Awards were also given to the following, who made the biggest impacts:Insurer Category (Large Company): Tokio Marine HCC A&HInsurance Brokers & Agents Category (Medium Company): The Baldwin Group SoutheastInsurance Services Category: M.D. Hastings Risk ConsultingFood Actually Hero Award: Michael HastingsFor more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how you can help, visit .About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.

