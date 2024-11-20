DRIVE HOME A DONGFENG SHINE WITH THE 'DRIVE YOUR DREAMS' FESTIVE CAMPAIGN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Saj Jabbar, General Manager - Automotive Division, M.A.H.Y. KhooryDUBAI, DEIRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dongfeng MKA, celebrated for its engineering excellence and advanced automotive technology, is proud to unveil its“Drive Your Dreams” Festive Campaign. Running from November 20, 2024, to January 9, 2025, this campaign invites UAE drivers to experience the latest range of Dongfeng vehicles and participate in a raffle to win the flagship Dongfeng SHINE. The grand prize winner will be announced on January 10, 2025, making this an exciting opportunity to explore Dongfeng's innovative lineup and potentially drive home the extraordinary SHINE.The "Drive Your Dreams" campaign marks Dongfeng's highly anticipated entry into the UAE market, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality, durability, and innovation. Featuring a range of exceptional models such as the versatile SHINE, the premium SHINE MAX, the stylish MAGE, and the dynamic AX7, each vehicle reflects Dongfeng's dedication to combining modern design, advanced technology, and superior performance. From seamless connectivity to a refined driving experience, Dongfeng vehicles cater to the needs of today's drivers who value both style and substance.“This campaign introduces UAE drivers to Dongfeng's promise of innovation, reliability, and customer-focused solutions, offering them a unique opportunity to experience our vehicles in a meaningful way”, said Saj Jabbar, General Manager of the Automotive Division, M.A.H.Y. Khoory.Adding even more appeal to the campaign are exclusive festive offers designed to enhance the ownership experience. Customers can benefit from a "Buy Now, Pay in 2025" plan, a complimentary two-year or 30,000 km service package, financing rates starting as low as 0.99%, and a comprehensive six-year or 200,000 km warranty-providing unmatched value and peace of mind.Customers are invited to visit the Dongfeng showroom on Al Ittihad Road to register for a test drive during the campaign period. Open daily from 9 AM to 8 PM, the showroom offers a welcoming environment for drivers to explore Dongfeng's full range of vehicles and enter the raffle for the grand prize.With the "Drive Your Dreams" Festive Campaign, Dongfeng is setting a benchmark by delivering a harmonious blend of style, performance, and value. Crafted for drivers seeking innovation and reliability, Dongfeng is redefining the driving experience, one journey at a time.

