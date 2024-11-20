Edutech Asia 2024: Metacognition Is 'A Game-Changer For Learning'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking at this year's EduTech Asia

conference in Singapore, Raquel Thomson, Deputy Head of Primary at Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong , highlighted the transformative potential of metacognition in teaching and learning.



Metacognition, which refers to the awareness of ourselves and our own thinking, is a process which involves reflection, management and application of key life skills, and is at the heart of Nord Anglia's education strategy.



At the event earlier this month, Thomson explained metacognition's impact on learning, including how it boosts students' achievement, improves communication skills, and supports their overall cognitive development to achieve success in their academic and social lives.



"Metacognition is a game-changer for learning," said Thomson. "Through our global research project with Boston College , we're discovering that students who develop metacognitive skills are far better prepared learners and problem solvers. Students who understand how they think best, and why, have an incredible skillset to draw from throughout their personal and professional lives."



Thomson's talk also covered the metacognition teaching and learning practices used at Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong, as well as data showing the progress in students' metacognitive development.



Nord Anglia's education research projects are led by Dr Kate Erricker, Group Head of Education Research, who said: "Raquel is one of the first Nord Anglia teachers to present our pioneering work on metacognition on a global stage. We're extremely proud to be able to share insights directly from a Nord Anglia teacher with like-minded innovative educators across the world."



EduTech Asia is an annual event that brings together educators, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world to exchange ideas and explore innovative approaches to education.



For media enquiries or to arrange an interview with Dr Kate Erricker or Raquel Thomson please contact:

Francesca Milani

Communications Manager

+44 20 7131 0000

[email protected]

About Nord Anglia Education :

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.



Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.



No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.



To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation .

Logo -

SOURCE Nord Anglia Education

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED