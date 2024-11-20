Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Grigeo Group AB Covering 9 Months Of 2024

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 16.7 million before taxes, which is by EUR 7.4 million less than in the same period in 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 9 months of 2023, decreased by EUR 7.4 million and reached EUR 23.7 million.

The following table summarizes 9-month performance numbers stated in this announcement: