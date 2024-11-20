Segway-Ninebot Concludes License Agreement With BMW Group With The Aim Of Developing A New Safety E-Scooter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine Tech Co., Ltd. has signed a license agreement with the BMW Group, under which Nine Tech's electric two-wheeler business unit receives the rights to use certain patents on safety developed by the BMW Group for two-wheelers. Nine Tech is a subsidiary of

Segway-Ninebot, a leading

provider of innovative mobility solutions with product portfolio covering

electric kick-scooters, electric two-wheeler, all-terrain-vehicles (ATV), self-balancing vehicles, robotics, and other mobility and lifestyle products under the brands of Ninebot and Segway.

Based on this license,

Nine Tech Co., Ltd. plans to develop and produce

its own

innovative electric two-wheelers

with special safety features.

With this product, Nine Tech Co., Ltd. is opening up a new product segment with high

global

market potential.

