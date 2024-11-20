Teletrac Navman Survey Finds 70% Of Fleets Impacted By Distracted Driving Incidents Mobile Phones Are Leading Cause

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent survey conducted by Teletrac Navman , a Vontier company and a connected mobility for industries managing vehicle and equipment assets, 70% of businesses have experienced the effects of distracted driving incidents. Notably, 68% of survey respondents identified mobile phone use as the primary cause of these distractions.Distracted driving remains a pressing issue for businesses operating in today's fast-paced environment. As the reliance on mobile devices grows, so does the potential for distraction behind the wheel. Teletrac Navman's survey revealed that nearly 49% of respondents said that distracted driving had a direct financial cost on their business; 40% said it caused operational disruptions; 28% said it led to safety & compliance breaches; and 25% experienced reputational damage. According to the US Department of Transportation, there were a staggering 523.796 large truck accidents in the United States in 2021 alone.“This is a statistic that underscores the need for urgent action, and this report documents how fleet operators around the world are looking to make a significant change,” said Alain Samaha, CEO, Teletrac Navman.“Safety and distracted driving jeopardizes the lives of drivers and the general public but also poses significant commercial risks. These risks can lead to increased insurance premiums and various direct costs associated with safety incidents, underscoring the critical importance of prioritizing safe driving practices within the industry.”Technology, training, and developing a culture of safety are three tactics being employed by fleet operators to reduce the number of incidents. Among the array of technologies employed, 78% of respondents are using advanced telematics solutions. This includes various tools such as forward-facing cameras, driver-facing dash cams and digital coaching apps, which collectively enhance visibility into driver behavior and operational safety.70% of respondents are using technology in conjunction with coaching programs to reinforce safe driving practices. This combination is proving effective, particularly with driver and forward-facing cameras, where an impressive 80% of users reported a positive impact. This shows a clear correlation between the overall effectiveness of interventions and the variety of solutions deployed and that the most substantial impact is achieved through the implementation of multiple, complementary solutions. In fact, 73% of respondents believe their solutions for reducing distracted driving were effective, with the data providing insights into the perceived impact of these solutions.“Our customers seek effective solutions that not only enhance driver well-being but also ensure operational efficiency and sustainability, but prioritizing safety is paramount,” added Samaha.“Our commitment is to empower fleet operators with the tools they need to create safer work environments.”The full report can be downloaded from the Teletrac Navman website .###About Teletrac NavmanTeletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook IL. For more information visit teletracnavman.Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.About VontierVontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information is available on the Company's website .

