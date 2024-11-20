UNIQUE GIFTS AWAIT SHOPPERS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON AT TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, TITANIC: The Artifact invites shoppers to explore a collection of unique gifts that capture the grandeur of the "Ship of Dreams.” These treasures are ideal for historians of all ages and with special Black Friday deals available starting now through Monday, Dec. 2, there's never been a better time to shop for the perfect gift. All merchandise is available at TheTitanicStore .Carefully crafted ornaments bring a touch of history to any home while honoring the iconic ship's legacy. The store also offers White Star Line blankets, inspired by the comforts provided to third-class passengers, as well as plush toys, puzzles, and games that bring the Titanic's story to life for younger enthusiasts.For those who appreciate the finer things, the collection includes exquisite jewelry, such as the Filigree Necklace-a replica of an original piece recovered from the wreck in 1987. This hand-constructed platinum pendant features intricate wire work and leaf patterns, reflecting the elegant craftsmanship of European artisans. Stunning First-Class China replicate the original dishware used by the elite on board. The cobalt blue and gold-trimmed sets mimic the luxury of first-class dining on the Titanic. Foxhead Pins, a popular accessory in 1912, make a stylish and unique gift.Using a custom wax cast, these showcase intricate details, including etched fur and lifelike glass cabochon eyes. Suitable for adorning suits, ties, hair, and more, they are a striking nod to Edwardian style.Perhaps the most extraordinary gift is a piece of authentic Titanic coal, the only artifact from the wreck that Titanic enthusiasts can own. Recovered from the ship's resting place on the ocean floor, this sought-after item comes with a certificate of authenticity, making it a treasured keepsake for history fanatics and collectors alike.These pieces, meticulously designed to capture the essence of the ship, bring heritage and timelessness to any home this season.This year, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition is offering exclusive deals to make gift-giving even more special:.10% off orders of $100 or more.15% off orders of $150 or more.20% off orders of $200 or moreThe grand story of the Ship of Dreams is revived through TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in Las Vegas and Orlando. With real artifacts on display and dramatic room recreations, guests embark on a journey to feel what it was like aboard the famous luxury liner. Visitors will travel back in time to experience the wonder and tragedy of the world's most famous oceanliner.TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Las Vegas is open daily this holiday season from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with final admission at 7 p.m. and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Orlando is open Sunday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with final admission at 5 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with final admission at 4 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TitanicLasVegas and TitanicOrlando .For high-res images of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, click here# # #Media Contact:Devin DeatherageKirvin Doak Communications...About E/M GroupExperiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES...The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers and other entertainment venues.Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at .

