PSYCHIC FEVER Announces Their First-Ever US Tour: 'PSYCHIC FEVER First US Tour 2025'

J-pop sensation PSYCHIC FEVER is thrilled to announce their debut in the United States with the PSYCHIC FEVER First US Tour 2025.

- Thandi Pope-Johns | Co-Founder & CEO of Konnect'd EntertainmentWASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- J-pop sensation PSYCHIC FEVER is thrilled to announce their debut in the United States with the PSYCHIC FEVER First US Tour 2025. This tour marks a monumental step for the seven-member group as they bring their signature high-energy performances and dynamic sound to American audiences for the first time.PSYCHIC FEVER has quickly become known for its genre-blending music, which combines elements of hip-hop, J-pop, R&B, and EDM. Their debut album,“P.C.F,” earned them critical acclaim and features fan favorites such as“Choose One,”“Bitter Sweet,” and“Spark It Up.” The tour promises not only these hits but also new surprises for fans in the US.The PSYCHIC FEVER First US Tour 2025 will bring the group to major cities nationwide, offering fans a chance to experience their electrifying performances up close.Dates and Locations:Sun February 2: Washington D.C. | Howard TheatreWed. February 5: New York, | Brooklyn SteelSat. February 8: Chicago | The RivieraMon. February 10: Dallas | Southside Music HallFri. February 14: Los Angeles | Saban TheatreTicket Prices & BenefitsGeneral Admission: Early Bird $35 | Regular $50 + tax and feesIncludes access to the show.VIP Package: $130 + tax and feesIncludes Third Entry, Hi-Bye Session, Soundcheck Party, Laminate + Lanyard, Memorabilia Ticket, Exclusive Photocards (8), Tour Official Postcard (1), and Fan Engagement Chance (2)VVIP: $300 + tax and feesIncludes Fan Konnect + Q&A Session, Group Photo (8:7), Artist Curated Gift Bag, Second Entry, Hi-Bye Session, Soundcheck Party, Laminate + Lanyard, Memorabilia Ticket, Exclusive Photocards (8), Tour Official Postcard (7), Fan Engagement Chance (3)Ultimate Experience Package: $350 + tax and feesIncludes Selfie With Each Member, Limited Edition Tour Candle, Tour T-shirt, Fan Konnect + Q&A Session, Group Photo (8:7), Artist Curated Gift Bag, First Entry, Hi-Bye Session, Soundcheck Party, Laminate + Lanyard, Memorabilia Ticket, Exclusive Photocards (8), Tour Official Postcard (7), Fan Engagement Chance (5)More InformationMore information will be found atABOUT PSYCHIC FEVERPSYCHIC FEVER is a seven-member group under LDH Japan, part of the acclaimed EXILE TRIBE collective. Since their official debut in 2022, the group-comprising TSURUGI, RYOGA, REN, JIMMY, KOKORO, RYUSHIN, and WEESA-has captivated audiences across Asia with their powerful performances and unique sound. Their mission is to inspire fans worldwide through music and creativity, with a commitment to spreading energy and passion on every stage.Konnect With Us:Founded by visionary women of color, Konnect'd Entertainment is on a mission to revolutionize fan experiences by promoting inclusivity and fostering meaningful connections between artists and their diverse fan base. This innovative collective is dedicated to enriching the K-culture in the United States, offering unique events and community-driven initiatives that celebrate the vibrant connection between global fans and international artists. Konnect'd Entertainment is setting a new standard for the fan event experience through their work.For Press Inquiries:Please contact ... for more information.

