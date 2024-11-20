ALLOSOURCE® CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF MISSION-DRIVEN WORK HELPING RESTORE PATIENT FUNCTIONALITY BY TRANSFORMING THE GIFT OF HUMAN TISSUE DONATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource, a life sciences organization, that helps restore patient functionality by transforming the gift of human tissue donation into enhanced medical products, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month.

When AlloSource was founded in 1994, the company provided approximately 14,000 allografts annually

for use in surgical procedures. Now, 30 years later, AlloSource distributes more than 200,000 allografts annually and continues to develop innovative products through research and clinical collaboration with surgical partners. In the last decade, the organization developed many products from human tissue including an articular cartilage disc, amnion sheet and dermal matrix for use across various surgical specialties. Most recently, the organization launched AceConnex® Pre-Sutured Fascia, the only ready-to-use device of its kind designed specifically to repair early hip labral damage.

"Unlike other medical device manufacturers, AlloSource's materials come from deceased tissue donors, and we are committed to optimizing every donor's impact by ensuring it is utilized in the most effective way," said Dr. Ross Wilkins, AlloSource Senior Medical Director and cofounder. "When we started tissue banking, we processed a few donors per month and now AlloSource honors thousands of donors annually."

AlloSource has more than 500 employees and operates out of a 160,000-square-foot headquarters in Centennial, Colorado, complete with 37 clean rooms for processing, multiple laboratory spaces and expanded administrative offices. This facility has helped create production advancements such as a proprietary cartilage cryopreservation technology that uses a controlled rate freezing of fresh cartilage to maintain high cell viability for up to two years. The organization also has several regional distribution offices across the U.S.

For AlloSource's 30th anniversary, the organization is adding 'Life Sciences' to its existing logo to further define its focus. Looking forward, AlloSource will continue to develop enhanced life sciences products for joint disease and joint injury, as well as women's health conditions such as pelvic organ prolapse and breast reconstruction following breast cancer.

"The origin of AlloSource's business celebrates humanity in life and death, and that remains core to our business today," said Dean Elliott, President and CEO of AlloSource. "We truly believe in the power of the human body, and with our team of dedicated employees we hope to unlock its full potential."

