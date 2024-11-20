(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Freedom Forever proudly announces that it has been recognized as Company of the Year, Green Company of the Year, and its CEO, Brett Bouchy has been named Executive of the Year in the prestigious 2024 BIG Awards for Business . Hosted by the Business Intelligence Group, this award celebrates those companies, products and leaders making a significant impact by reshaping their industries and setting new standards for success.

"We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish through

our propriety platform LIGHTSPEED," explained CEO Brett Bouchy. "It has transformed the management of projects significantly and raised the bar for operational efficiency and customer experience. We have always prioritized providing unsurpassed experiences for our customers, whether through introducing platforms or improving communication channels, but these latest advancements from Freedom Forever are setting an example for the entire solar industry."

Freedom Forever's approach in addressing the challenges of rapid growth has led to their award-winning success. Initially reliant on a third-party CRM, the company faced operational inefficiencies that hindered expansion. To overcome this, they developed their own proprietary software called LIGHTSPEED, enabling them to scale operations rapidly while providing customers with unmatched transparency through a personalized portal. These innovations, which set them apart from competitors, drove a steady annual growth rate of 144% and earned them a seven-year consecutive ranking on Inc. 5000 list among several other earned accolades this year.

"For 13 years, the BIG Awards for Business spotlight those whose innovative spirit, commitment to progress, and resilience are not only advancing their fields but inspiring a global movement," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Congratulations to Freedom Forever and Brett Bouchy for driving forward a brighter future."

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever, and its family of companies, is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of-mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. To learn more, visit freedomforever.

Media Contacts

Taylor Murray

Account Manager

Interdependence Public Relations

+1 281-692-8700

[email protected]



Maria Jimenez

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

+1 909-529-2737

[email protected]



SOURCE Freedom Forever

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED