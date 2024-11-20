Sutisoft Redefines Business Travel And Expense Tracking With Corporate Self-Booking Tool

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SutiSoft, a SaaS-based company, has integrated its online booking tool with its expense report solution , streamlining the booking process while ensuring compliance with corporate policies.
SutiSoft's online booking tool is an enterprise-grade solution for booking flights, hotels, and cars. The integrated business travel suite simplifies processes with one-click approvals and seamless synchronization of itinerary data with expense reporting, enhancing efficiency for travelers and finance teams alike.
Understanding the Advantages of the Corporate Self-booking Tool
Extensive Inventory
The tool connects with Global Distribution Services (GDS), New Distribution Capability (NDC), hotel chains, car rentals, and aggregators, to provide the best booking options at the lowest fares, promoting cost efficiency.
Policy Compliance
In-built travel policy features ensure employees select compliant options. Travelers are guided on which bookings meet corporate guidelines, fostering informed decision-making.
Automated Suggestions
The tool nudges travelers toward cost-effective options or negotiated rates to optimize travel budgets.
Booking Hold Feature
The Travel Desk can freeze fares to avoid price hikes caused by delayed approvals.
Simplified Reporting
Integrated with the expense solution, the tool automates travel data synchronization, enabling effortless report generation and one-click approvals.
Reports & Analytics
Track metrics like trip expenses, top vendors, and average trip costs. The analytics solution offers customizable, real-time reports for better decision-making.
"We all know how complex corporate travel can be. To address this, SutiSoft developed the corporate self-booking tool to simplify the travel and expense reimbursement process. Travelers no longer have to spend countless hours reviewing receipts and filing reports. Everything is streamlined, providing the finance department with better control and visibility over the entire corporate travel process." -
ND Reddy, CEO, Sutisoft.
