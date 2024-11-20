Tilt Announces Appointment Of Taylor Mclemore As COO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry Leader and Tech Innovator Joins Tilt to Drive Strategic Growth and Impact in Leave Management Solutions

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tilt, the leader in modern leave management solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Taylor McLemore as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Taylor brings a wealth of experience as an entrepreneur, executive, investor, and community leader, with a strong focus on economic mobility, talent innovation, and human potential. In his new role, Taylor will spearhead the company's mission to revolutionize leave management, driving scale and value creation to establish Tilt as the category leader in the space.Taylor's extensive background includes building the Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator in partnership with ZomaLab, Colorado Thrives, and Strada Education Foundation, where he led investments in 32 companies and supported six nonprofits advancing education and the future of work. Taylor's relationship with Tilt dates back to 2020, when he invested in the company, later serving as a Board Observer from 2021 to 2024.Taylor's career is underscored by a commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to empower individuals and organizations. He has served as Entrepreneur in Residence at Together and Investor in Residence at the Techstars Economic Mobility Accelerator powered by Samvid Ventures. Taylor is also the Vice Chair of Colorado PERA, where he plays a pivotal role in supporting over 700,000 pension plan members.Additionally, he is the founder of the Human Potential Summit, a gathering of executives, philanthropists, and innovators focused on creating a future of work centered on empowerment and unlocking human potential. Taylor's ongoing work as a Futures Fellow at Stanford University further underscores his dedication to reimagining prosperity across the life course.“The future of work needs to be human-centric, and leave is a critical element of that future. Leave is the intersection of life and work, and organizations have an opportunity to manage leave and engage with their employees in a manner that is compliant and supportive. Most organizations say their people are their most important asset, and it's been proven that successful companies walk the walk and show their employees this through action. As someone who has seen directly how leave can be both great or painful, I am excited to contribute to Tilt's mission, the success of our customers, and the experience of the people we support through leave,” said TaylorTaylor's impressive track record extends beyond the corporate world. He co-founded Cloverlead, a government technology company enhancing transparency through data, and founded Patriot Boot Camp, a nonprofit supporting over 1,000 veterans and military spouses in their entrepreneurial journeys. Notably, Patriot Boot Camp was acquired by Disabled American Veterans, marking the first acquisition in DAV's 100-year history. Taylor's international business expansion efforts include launching technology and education ventures in Latin America.Tilt CEO Jen Henderson welcomed Taylor, stating, "Taylor's deep understanding of the intersection of technology, people, and innovation makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His passion for empowering individuals aligns perfectly with Tilt's mission to transform leave management. We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to grow and scale our impact."Taylor holds a degree from Davidson College, a certificate in board directorship from Harvard Business School, and has studied cybersecurity policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.For more information about Tilt and its mission to redefine leave management, visit .

