NAIC Officers Elected For 2025


11/20/2024 12:31:23 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, 2024, Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elected their 2025 officers at the conclusion of the NAIC Fall National Meeting in Denver, Colorado.

Here are the 2025 NAIC officers:

NAIC Officers Elected For 2025 Image
2025 NAIC Officers

  • President:
    North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread.
    Jon Godfread
    was first elected Commissioner of the North Dakota Insurance Department on November 8, 2016, and was re-elected for a third term on November 5, 2024.
  • President-Elect:
    Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White.
    Scott A. White
    was appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Bureau of Insurance effective January 1, 2018.
  • Vice President: Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Director Elizabeth (Beth) Kelleher Dwyer.
    Beth Kelleher Dwyer
    was appointed Superintendent of Insurance on January 11, 2016, and named Director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation in May 2023.
  • Secretary-Treasurer:
    Utah Insurance Department Commissioner Jon Pike. Jon Pike was named Commissioner of the Utah Insurance Department effective January 5, 2021.

The newly elected officers will assume their duties on Jan. 1, 2025.

NAIC Members also elected 2025 zone officers during the Fall National Meeting. The NAIC is organized into four geographical zones, and within each zone, three officers are elected annually by the respective zone members.

Here are the 2025 zone officers:

Northeast Zone

Chair: Commissioner Michael Humphreys (Pennsylvania)

Vice Chair: Commissioner Justin Zimmerman (New Jersey)

Secretary-Treasurer: Commissioner David J. (D.J.) Bettencourt (New Hampshire)

Southeast Zone

Chair: Commissioner Sharon P. Clark (Kentucky)

Vice Chair: Commissioner Alan McClain (Arkansas)

Secretary-Treasurer: Commissioner Tregenza Roach (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Midwest Zone

Chair: Commissioner Vicki Schmidt (Kansas)

Vice Chair: Director Eric Dunning (Nebraska)

Secretary-Treasurer: Director Larry Deiter (South Dakota)

Western Zone

Chair: Commissioner Andrew Stolfi (Oregon)

Vice Chair: Commissioner Cassie Brown (Texas)

Secretary-Treasurer: Director Barbara Richardson (Arizona)

