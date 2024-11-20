Real Results Require Real Support--Nutrishop Delivers Both With Brand Refresh

Nutrishop's New Look Reinforces Commitment to Authentic Customer Engagement and Sustainable and Results.

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's health matters more than ever. With nearly 72% of adults in the United States classified as overweight, the need for sustainable health and fitness solutions is urgent. While weight-loss drugs and fad diets offer quick fixes, the reality is lasting results require commitment, nutritional guidance, and support.

Nutrishop , a leading national wellness and nutritional supplement franchise, is addressing this challenge head-on with a brand refresh focused on one clear mission: Real Support. Real Results.

Continue Reading

"Our updated look shows that we're here to inspire confidence while supporting our customers every step of the way."

Nutrishop is here so you're never alone on your journey. Whatever your goals are, we craft a plan just for you. A game plan. A meal plan. An accountability plan. To keep you coming back and pushing forward. We're here for you every step, every rep, and every mile of the way. Nutrishop ... Real support. Real results.

Post thi

"This isn't just a rebrand-it's a reflection of who we are and the incredible community we've built over the past 20-plus years," said Bryon McLendon, Nutrishop CEO and founder. "Our updated look shows that we're here to inspire confidence while supporting our customers every step of the way as they make meaningful, lasting changes in their lives."

Since 2003, Nutrishop has been more than just a destination for quality, cutting-edge dietary and nutritional supplements. It has set itself apart with its commitment to personalized services and genuine, one-on-one customer support. The brand refresh, which includes a sleek new logo, a clean, inviting color palette of blue, black and white, and the empowering tagline, "Real Support. Real Results.," embodies that mission in a way the previous branding couldn't. Now, every element of the rebrand reinforces Nutrishop's dedication to making wellness accessible, approachable, and authentically human.

Nutrishop's revamped look also reflects the simplicity and clarity people look for when making healthy choices, as blue is associated with health, peace and calmness. For anyone feeling unsure of where to start or discouraged by past attempts, walking into a refreshed Nutrishop feels more like stepping into a welcoming community fully invested in their journey to better health.

Franchisees Embrace the Rebrand

Nutrishop franchisees are eager to showcase the updated look online, in-store and via social media, effective immediately, and are speaking openly about the benefits of the brand refresh.

Youstina Saad, Nutrishop Bellevue in Tennessee franchisee with an MBA and a background in advertising and marketing, said she is particularly excited about reaching new clientele thanks to the rebrand. "It is the perfect way to re-introduce our dynamic brand to a new generation and let them see that Nutrishop is here for them," she said. "I'm especially excited about the new tagline as it aligns perfectly with what we do each day, emphasizing our commitment to genuine support and tangible outcomes for our clients."

Nutrishop Rapid City, SD franchise, Gunnar Swanson, said the rebrand was just what the company needed. "Now all our branding, marketing and messaging will be more in line with who we truly are and what we really do," he shared.

Rick Rodriguez, a multi-store franchisee who has already purchased new signage for his stores, called the rebrand a "gift" from Nutrishop corporate, while Jake Halvig, a long-time Nutrishop franchisee, noted his appreciation for Nutrishop's support despite having a royalty-free franchise model.

"Even without requiring royalties, Nutrishop [corporate] invested in this powerful rebrand to strengthen all of us," Halvig said. "This is an incredible opportunity to keep building momentum, and I believe Nutrishop will thrive for many years to come."

Health and Wellness for Everyone

Launching this brand refresh at a critical time when America's health matters more than ever before, Nutrishop's revamped identity reflects its promise of real, lasting results, not quick fixes. Nutrishop stores provide personalized support for everyone, from fitness beginners to seasoned athletes, offering goal-setting assistance, tailored nutrition guidance, and body composition monitoring to help them overcome challenges and achieve their health goals.

"With this rebrand, we aim to break down the barriers to health and wellness," explained McLendon. "Our doors are open to everyone. Our stores offer guidance that's approachable and grounded in real results. If you have the will, Nutrishop has the way. We are not the hero, you are."

To learn more about Nutrishop's commitment to supporting real, lasting health results, visit NutrishopUS or visit your nearest Nutrishop location. Join the movement toward a healthier, more confident you.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit

NutrishopUSA and follow on Instagram

@NutrishopUSA . To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit

NutrishopFranchise .

SOURCE Nutrishop

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED