Complete Genomics Announces Mpox Virus Amplicon Sequencing Panel At AMP

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2024

Complete Genomics, a San Jose, Calif.-based genomic sequencer manufacturer, today announced at the 2024 Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting & the launch of its mpox (MPXV) virus amplicon sequencing panel, part of its sequencing product portfolio for pathogenic microorganisms.

The recent surge in mpox cases is attributed to a strain of the virus MPXV, which exists in two clades: clade I and clade II. The global outbreak in 2022 was driven by clade II, while the newly identified Ib clade of mpox has been spreading across Africa in recent months.

According to STAT , 115,000 mpox cases – clade I and clade II - have been reported in 123 countries in 2024. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that a strain of mpox previously undetected in the U.S. was confirmed by the California Dept. Of Public Health

in an individual who had recently traveled from Eastern Africa. State health officials in California reported no evidence of transmission to other people in the case.

"The new strain of the mpox virus demonstrates why it is crucial to public health for researchers worldwide, including American researchers, to access affordable and high-quality sequencing products," said Rob Tarbox, VP of Product and Marketing at Complete Genomics. "These products are rapidly upgraded to enhance the identification and monitoring of new mpox virus strains."

The new mpox virus amplicon sequencing panel, a targeted sequencing product based on ATOPlex multiplex PCR technology and developed with proprietary reagents, instruments and software. It covers the full-length genome of the virus, enabling rapid identification and traceability, with relative quantification of the virus. The MPXV analysis software supports virus identification, mutation detection, and strain typing, allowing for rapid and accurate analysis of sequencing data. The panel is compatible with Complete Genomics sequencing instruments DNBSEQ-G99, DNBSEQ-E25, and DNBSEQ-G400 and features automated library preparation and data analysis.

In South America, Complete Genomics has also launched an end-to-end NGS solution for DENV virus that causes dengue fever, including sample extraction ATOPlex amplicon-based library preparation, DNBSEQ sequencing, and data analysis.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 9,400 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit .

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

