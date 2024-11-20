The Cfc St. Moritz Announces New Speakers From Blackrock, Binance, Bpifrance, Temasek, Paypal, And More For Upcoming 2025 Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The CfC St. Moritz , the exclusive and highly curated digital assets for investors and decision-makers, which is set to return from January 15th-17th 2025, has announced impressive additions to its speaker lineup.

The updated speaker list includes:



Joseph Chalom, Managing Director of BlackRock

Richard Teng, CEO of

Jose Fernandez da Ponte, SVP and GM of blockchain, crypto, and digital currencies at PayPal

Lily Liu, President of the Foundation

Antony Lewis, Director of Blockchain Temasek Holdings

Ivan de Lastours , Blockchain / Crypto Lead at Bpifrance

Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands

Ryan Kim, Founding Partner of Hashed

Ryosuke Ushida, Chief Fintech Officer of JFSA Fred Thiel, Chairman & CEO of MARA Holdings

Nicolo Stöhr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz, said:

"With this second round of speakers, I'm pleased to welcome even more industry leaders and global finance experts to our conference. This highlights our commitment to bringing together diverse voices from the ecosystem, which consists of academia, governmental bodies, traditional finance, and the crypto industry. Our new Pre-Opening event adds even more value to the CfC St. Moritz experience for guests, providing them with more time to network and adjust to the unique setting within the Swiss Alps so that they can truly make the most of their time here. I'm confident that we will once again offer a relevant platform, to create unrivaled opportunities for crypto's key decision-makers to share insights and plan for the year ahead – which looks set to be a pivotal moment for the space in the post-U.S. election landscape."

Held at Suvretta House , nestled in the Swiss Alps, the CfC St. Moritz brings together global industry experts, business leaders, and regulators from across crypto, finance, and technology to discuss the most prevalent issues and trends for the year ahead. There are just 250 places available for participants and seats are allocated based on strict criteria, ensuring a productive environment for the most important figureheads in the tech, finance, crypto, and policy industries.

Applicants who succeed in securing a seat for the 2025 iteration will have exclusive access to CfC St. Moritz's newly launched Pre-Opening event. The Pre-Opening, which takes place on January 13th and 14th, allows participants to relax and acclimatize to the altitude and timezone in advance of the conference's official start. Participants in the Pre-Opening will enjoy an evening filled with food and wine and added networking, followed by a day of activities such as yoga, hiking, curling, cross-country skiing, or alpine skiing.

Rachel Conlan, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Binance, commented:

"Binance is proud to partner with the CfC St. Moritz for its 2025 edition. This unique conference is an opportunity for industry leaders to connect, share insights, and align on a global vision for the industry. As the digital assets space matures and continues its positive momentum, this is an important moment to come together as an industry and encourage collaboration to drive long-term growth."

About the CfC St. Moritz

The CfC St. Moritz is an exclusive gathering of hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. This annual, application-only conference fosters genuine connections, with a deliberate limit of 250 international UHNWIs, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, bridging the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. Founded in 2017, CfC St. Moritz has hosted six in-person conferences in St. Moritz, one in Half Moon Bay, California, two virtual conferences during the pandemic, and several smaller events. The conference operates with a core team of four throughout the year, expanding to 65 during the event, and is led by CEO Nicolo Stoehr.



|

LinkedIn

|

Twitter |

Instagram

→ Media Corner

SOURCE CfC St. Moritz

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED