Pokeworks Debuts Upgraded Rewards Program

Leading premium poke franchise enhances loyalty program to offer greater value and convenience

Pokeworks , the leading fast-casual poke brand, is excited to announce a major upgrade to its rewards program serving up greater perks to loyal guests and providing more value with every visit.

Launched on November 13, the upgraded program enables guests to earn points and redeem delicious rewards much more quickly.

Now, guests can redeem rewards starting at only 30 points (previously 99 points).

Pokeworks Menu Items

Pokeworks Rewards' upgrade includes an updated mobile app to enable a more seamless order-ahead and rewards redemption experience for guests. Guests can earn points simply by using their credit cards in stores or scanning their receipts. The newly introduced Rewards Marketplace offers exciting and delicious rewards for redemption, such as :



Garlic Spam

Musubi

Canned or Bottled Drinks

Miso Soup

Cookies (available at select locations) Free Regular Poke Bowl Entrée

"At Pokeworks, we're always looking for ways to delight our guests, and our recently upgraded rewards program reflects that commitment," said Ha Ly, Pokeworks' Head of Marketing. "By making it easier and more rewarding for our guests to enjoy their favorite Pokeworks dishes, we're creating more opportunities to show our appreciation for their support."

Founded in 2015, Pokeworks was born from a passion for authentic Hawaiian poke. After discovering the fresh flavors in Hawaii, the founders recognized the opportunity to bring the island experience to the mainland with customizable, healthy poke bowls, burritos, and salads. Their Poke Your Way®

approach allows guests to tailor their orders to suit different dietary preferences including vegan and gluten-free while offering convenient grab-and-go options for busy guests.

For more information on Pokeworks, visit pokeworks.



About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke –the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – to the world. Pokeworks' innovative Poke Your Way®

approach is groundbreaking, offering guests over 50,000 ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks' proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory.

Pokeworks believes in supporting a healthy lifestyle and serving guests meals made from the freshest, highest-quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the "Top Poke Franchise" by

Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world for five consecutive years on

Fast Casual's

"Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. The brand has 72 locations across 20 states, Taiwan, and Canada.

