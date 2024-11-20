Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 18 November 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 40.0 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 1.8 pence per share which will be paid on 28 November 2024 to those on the register on 1 November 2024.

