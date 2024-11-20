Frédéric Lissalde Appointed Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of Soitec As Of March 1St, 2025

Bernin (France), November 20, 2024 – Soitec (Euronext Paris – Tech Leaders), a global leader in the design and production of innovative materials, announces the appointment of Frédéric Lissalde as Chairman of the Board of Directors, during a meeting of the Board of Directors today, upon the recommendation of the Compensation and Nominations and Remuneration Committee, in charge of the process of recruitment and succession of directors.

Frédéric Lissalde will continue to serve as Chairman of the Strategic Committee and as member of the Audit and Risks Committee of Soitec. After he leaves his current executive roles, he will succeed Christophe Gégout as Chairman of Soitec's Board of Directors, effective from March 1st, 2025 for the remainder of his term of office as director. The Board also announces that, as of that date, Christophe Gégout will resume his former roles as Referent Director and Chairman of the Audit and Risks Committee and he will continue to serve on the Strategic and ESG Committees.

Since his appointment as director following the Annual General Meeting held on July 23, 2024, Frédéric Lissalde has had the opportunity to deepen his understanding of Soitec and the industry's challenges.

The Board of Directors is confident that Frédéric Lissalde will play a key role in Soitec's development and strategy execution, accelerating its potential growth in all markets, thanks to his leadership, industry experience and governance expertise.

Christophe Gégout, Chairman of the Board of Soitec: "I am pleased that Frédéric Lissalde will succeed me as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec. His experience as President and CEO of a major international group, his rich experience in corporate governance and his business acumen represent strong assets. Frédéric Lissalde and Pierre Barnabé will work together to achieve the Group's ambitions.”

Frédéric Lissalde, Incoming Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec: "I am honored to be taking on the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec in March, and would like to thank the Board and its current Chairman, Christophe Gégout, for their confidence. I am committed to contributing to the sustainable growth and strategy of Soitec, a global leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials, and to ensuring the highest standards of governance alongside the other members of the Soitec Board of Directors."

Christophe Gégout

Christophe Gégout has served since 2020 as Founding Partner of Yotta Capital Partners, an independent investment platform focused on industries of the future and the transition to a low-carbon economy. Previously, he was Chief Investment Officer at Meridiam. From 2009 to 2018, Christophe Gégout served as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Administrator of the French CEA. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of Neoen (SBF120). Christophe Gégout is a graduate of the École Polytechnique, Sciences Po Paris and ENSAE (National School of Statistics and Economic Administration).

Frédéric Lissalde

Frédéric Lissalde joined BorgWarner, a global leader in the mobility sector, in 2000, and has served as its President and CEO since 2018. Prior to his time at BorgWarner, Frédéric Lissalde held roles at Valeo and ZF in program management, engineering, operations, and sales across the UK, Japan and France. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE) since 2020. Frédéric Lissalde holds a master's degree in engineering from ENSAM (École Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers) in Paris and an MBA from HEC Paris. He is also a graduate of INSEAD (Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires), Harvard and MIT.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1 billion Euros in fiscal year 2023-2024. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

