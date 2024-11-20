Onestream Recognized As A Leader For Third Year In 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Financial Planning Software

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

(NASDAQ: OS ), the leading enterprise Finance management that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions – including close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, has been recognized for the third consecutive year as a Leader in the Gartner

Magic Quadrant

for Financial Planning Software. Gartner evaluated 16 financial planning software providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision and placed OneStream in the Leaders Quadrant.

"We are incredibly proud to be named leader in financial planning by a renowned analyst firm for the third time," said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. "We know finance leaders are being asked to do more than report on the past. We see today's news as another proof point to how we are keeping Finance leaders ahead of uncertainty and helping them become more strategic than ever."

A Trusted Name in Financial Planning

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software is a market research report published by IT research and consulting firm Gartner. As Gartner states in the report, Leaders in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software "demonstrate a market-defining vision of how financial planning software can help FP&A leaders achieve their objectives of enhancing planning, budgeting and forecasting while integrating advanced analytics and AI capabilities."

"Today's FP&A transformation efforts focus on optimizing financial planning processes amid complex operations and diverse, decentralized ERP and operational systems. Organizations are increasingly seeking efficient, agile planning and management to respond to market changes, aiming for planning software that extracts on-demand, value added insights to help identify risks and opportunities crucial for driving financial value across the enterprise," says Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software.

What OneStream Customers are Saying

In June, OneStream was also recognized by Gartner® Peer InsightsTM as Customers' Choice in Financial Planning Software. Gartner Peer Insights

collects verified ratings and peer reviews. As of

November 1, 2024, some of OneStream's customers had posted the following reviews:





"Exceptionally helpful tool and knowledgeable team. Product has really helped us streamline our forecasting and planning." Chief Financial Officer "Customer comes first! The response time and support we get from the vendor is unmatched in my four decades of dealing with software vendors. We always are heard by OneStream." Director, Financial Planning Systems

Modernizing Finance with New Innovations

OneStream delivers the industry's most comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize Finance. In September, OneStream announced

a series of innovations to the OneStream platform, including the OneStream Navigation Center, AI-powered anomaly detection and OneStream Sensible Machine Learning Scenario Modeling, that address the pertinent needs of finance leaders. Customers such as Polaris Inc. and Stake Center Locating are using OneStream to plan faster and drive agile decision-making with advanced analytics and AI-powered insights

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, By Regina Crowder, Vaughan Archer, Matthew Mowrey, Michelle Carlsen, 18 November 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of

Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,500 customers, including 15% of the Fortune 500, more than 250 go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,400 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance.

