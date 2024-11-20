Global Podiatry Services Market To Reach USD 6,072.7 Million By 2034, Driven By Rising Diabetes Prevalence | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global podiatry services is experiencing growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions like and arthritis, alongside increased awareness of foot and hygiene. Technological advancements in diagnostics and treatments, such as advanced imaging, are improving accessibility and effectiveness. The USA dominates the market with a 31.5% share in 2023, driven by an aging population and rising foot-related diseases, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% through 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global podiatry services market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 4,839.6 million in 2024 to USD 6,072.7 million by 2034 , reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% over the next decade. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the rising prevalence of diabetes and its associated complications, which have heightened the demand for specialized foot care services.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing incidence of diabetes globally has led to a surge in conditions such as neuropathy, poor circulation, and diabetic foot ulcers. These complications necessitate comprehensive podiatric care, as they significantly impact the quality of life and can lead to severe outcomes, including amputations. The Asia Pacific region is particularly affected, with alarming rates of diabetes-related amputations contributing to the urgent need for effective podiatry services.

Key Growth Drivers:

: The growing number of diabetes cases worldwide is a primary driver for the podiatry services market. As more individuals require management for diabetes-related foot conditions, the demand for podiatric care is expected to rise.: There is a growing awareness of foot health and hygiene, prompting more individuals to seek specialized podiatric services.: Innovations in diagnostic and treatment methods are enhancing the effectiveness and accessibility of podiatric care, further stimulating market growth.

Market Outlook:



2023 Revenue : The revenue generated by podiatry services in 2023 was approximately USD 4,714 million .

Projected Growth : The market is expected to grow steadily, reaching about USD 6,072.7 million by 2034 . CAGR : The anticipated CAGR of 2.3% reflects a consistent demand for specialized foot care driven by chronic health conditions.



The podiatry services market is on a robust growth path, primarily influenced by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and associated complications. As healthcare systems continue to evolve and adapt to these challenges, the importance of specialized foot care will only become more pronounced, ensuring that podiatrists play a crucial role in managing and preventing serious foot-related health issues among patients globally.

Accelerated Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report!

Which regions are seeing the fastest growth in podiatry services:

The fastest growth in podiatry services is currently being observed in the Asia Pacific region, driven primarily by the rising prevalence of diabetes and other chronic conditions.

“The global podiatry services market is set for steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes and its complications, which necessitate specialized foot care. As awareness of foot health increases and technological advancements enhance treatment options, the demand for podiatric services is expected to expand significantly over the next decade,” - Sabyasachi Ghosh , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.



High Incidence of Diabetes : The Asia Pacific region has a significant number of individuals affected by diabetes, particularly in countries like India and China , which are experiencing substantial increases in diabetes-related foot complications. The projected CAGR for India is around 4.8% from 2024 to 2034, while China is expected to see a CAGR of 4.5% during the same period.

Improving Healthcare Infrastructure : Investments in healthcare infrastructure across Asia Pacific countries are enhancing access to podiatric services, thereby increasing demand. This includes better diagnostic and treatment facilities that cater to the needs of patients with foot-related issues. Aging Population : The growing elderly population in the region is more susceptible to foot ailments, further driving the demand for specialized podiatric care



-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=40eaa0ff-3ab8-4f7f-9f31-85bb298f8bf7&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="783" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/40eaa0ff-3ab8-4f7f-9f31-85bb298f8bf7/podiatry-services-market.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Podiatry Services Market.jpg" width="783" />

In addition to Asia Pacific, North America , particularly the United States , continues to dominate the global podiatry services market due to its advanced healthcare system and high prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and arthritis. However, its growth rate is comparatively lower, with a projected CAGR of approximately 1.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Overall, while North America remains a key player in the podiatry services market, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing area, highlighting a shift towards addressing chronic health issues and improving foot health awareness among populations.

Key Players of Podiatry Services Industry:



Broadway Foot & Ankle Clinic

Chicago Foot Health Centers

Ashinosenmon Tokyo Podiatry Clinic

Shimokitazawa Hospital

DfC Diabetic Foot Clinic

Europe Hospitals - St-Michel Site

FLECK PODOLOGIA by Simone Fleck

MÉDICALE DU GRAND SUD

Bauerfeind Polyclinic

Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery Dubai

Osteopoliklinik, Semeynaya Meditsinskaya Klinika

Euromed Clinic

Oregon Foot Clinic

Palm Beach Podiatry Town Center Foot Clinic



To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit!

Key Segments of the Podiatry Services Industry:

By Service:

In terms of service, the industry is divided into general podiatry, orthopedic podiatry, sports podiatry, cosmetic podiatry, podopaediatrics, wound care podiatry and others.

By Patient Demographics:

In terms of patient demographics, the industry is segregated into pediatric podiatry, adult podiatry, geriatric podiatry

By Indication:

In terms of indication, the industry is divided into diabetic foot care, sports-related injuries, structural abnormalities, fungal infections, bunions and corns, ingrown toenails and other indications.

By Service Provider:

In terms of Service providers, the industry is segregated into hospitals, podiatry clinics, and homecare & telemedicine

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Dutch Translation –

De wereldwijde markt voor podotherapiediensten staat op het punt om aanzienlijk te groeien, met prognoses die een stijging van USD 4.839,6 miljoen in 2024 naar USD 6.072,7 miljoen in 2034 aangeven , wat een samengestelde jaarlijkse groei (CAGR) van 2,3% in het komende decennium weerspiegelt. Deze groeitraject wordt ondersteund door de toenemende prevalentie van diabetes en de bijbehorende complicaties, die de vraag naar gespecialiseerde voetverzorgingsdiensten hebben vergroot.

Marktdynamiek:

De toenemende incidentie van diabetes wereldwijd heeft geleid tot een toename van aandoeningen zoals neuropathie, slechte bloedsomloop en diabetische voetulcera. Deze complicaties vereisen uitgebreide podotherapeutische zorg, omdat ze een aanzienlijke impact hebben op de kwaliteit van leven en kunnen leiden tot ernstige uitkomsten, waaronder amputaties. De regio Azië-Pacific wordt met name getroffen, met alarmerende aantallen diabetesgerelateerde amputaties die bijdragen aan de dringende behoefte aan effectieve podotherapeutische diensten.

Belangrijkste groeimotoren:

: Het groeiende aantal diabetesgevallen wereldwijd is een primaire drijfveer voor de markt voor podotherapie. Omdat meer mensen behandeling nodig hebben voor diabetesgerelateerde voetaandoeningen, zal de vraag naar podotherapie naar verwachting toenemen.: Er is een groeiend bewustzijn van voetgezondheid en -hygiëne, waardoor meer mensen gespecialiseerde podotherapeutische diensten zoeken.: Innovaties in diagnostische en behandelmethoden verbeteren de effectiviteit en toegankelijkheid van podotherapeutische zorg, wat de marktgroei verder stimuleert.

Marktvooruitzichten:



Omzet 2023 : De omzet gegenereerd door podotherapiediensten bedroeg in 2023 ongeveer 4.714 miljoen USD .

Verwachte groei : De markt zal naar verwachting gestaag groeien en tegen 2034 een omzet van ongeveer 6.072,7 miljoen dollar bereiken . CAGR : De verwachte CAGR van 2,3% weerspiegelt een aanhoudende vraag naar gespecialiseerde voetverzorging als gevolg van chronische gezondheidsproblemen.



De markt voor podotherapiediensten is op een robuust groeipad, voornamelijk beïnvloed door de toenemende prevalentie van diabetes en bijbehorende complicaties. Naarmate zorgsystemen zich blijven ontwikkelen en aanpassen aan deze uitdagingen, zal het belang van gespecialiseerde voetzorg alleen maar groter worden, waardoor podotherapeuten een cruciale rol spelen bij het behandelen en voorkomen van ernstige voetgerelateerde gezondheidsproblemen bij patiënten wereldwijd.

In welke regio's groeit podotherapie het snelst?

De snelste groei in podotherapiediensten wordt momenteel waargenomen in de regio Azië-Pacific , voornamelijk als gevolg van de toenemende prevalentie van diabetes en andere chronische aandoeningen.

"De wereldwijde markt voor podotherapiediensten zal naar verwachting gestaag groeien, gedreven door de toenemende prevalentie van diabetes en de complicaties ervan, die gespecialiseerde voetverzorging vereisen. Naarmate het bewustzijn van voetgezondheid toeneemt en technologische vooruitgang de behandelingsopties verbetert, zal de vraag naar podotherapiediensten naar verwachting de komende tien jaar aanzienlijk toenemen," - Sabyasachi Ghos , Associate Vice President bij Future Market Insights, Inc.

Belangrijke factoren die bijdragen aan deze snelle expansie zijn:



Hoge incidentie van diabetes : De regio Azië-Pacific heeft een aanzienlijk aantal personen die lijden aan diabetes, met name in landen als India en China , die een aanzienlijke toename van diabetesgerelateerde voetcomplicaties ervaren. De geprojecteerde CAGR voor India is ongeveer 4,8% van 2024 tot 2034, terwijl China naar verwachting een CAGR van 4,5% zal zien in dezelfde periode.

Verbetering van de infrastructuur voor gezondheidszorg : Investeringen in de infrastructuur voor gezondheidszorg in landen in de regio Azië-Pacific verbeteren de toegang tot podotherapeutische diensten, waardoor de vraag toeneemt. Dit omvat betere diagnostische en behandelfaciliteiten die inspelen op de behoeften van patiënten met voetgerelateerde problemen. Vergrijzing van de bevolking : de groeiende oudere bevolking in de regio is vatbaarder voor voetaandoeningen, waardoor de vraag naar gespecialiseerde podotherapeutische zorg verder toeneemt.



Naast Azië-Pacific blijft Noord-Amerika , met name de Verenigde Staten , de wereldwijde markt voor podotherapie domineren vanwege het geavanceerde zorgsysteem en de hoge prevalentie van chronische aandoeningen zoals diabetes en artritis. De groeivoet is echter relatief lager, met een verwachte CAGR van ongeveer 1,1% van 2024 tot 2034.

Noord-Amerika blijft weliswaar een belangrijke speler op de markt voor podotherapie, maar de regio Azië-Pacific ontwikkelt zich tot het snelst groeiende gebied. Dit onderstreept een verschuiving naar het aanpakken van chronische gezondheidsproblemen en het verbeteren van het bewustzijn over voetgezondheid onder de bevolking.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

The chronic pain market size is estimated to reach USD 50,611.1 million in 2024. It is estimated that revenue will increase at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2024 and 2034. The market is anticipated to reach USD 74,757.4 million by 2034.

The MRI guided neurosurgical ablation market share is estimated to reach USD 168.13 million in 2024. It is estimated that revenue will increase at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2024 and 2034. The market is anticipated to reach USD 227.56 million by 2034.

The global diabetes care devices market demand is expected to reach USD 64.5 billion in 2024. The sales are expected to grow even higher and will be estimated at USD 117.7 billion in 2034 due to the rising diabetes population. The diabetes care devices market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2034.

The global life science and chemical instruments market growth is estimated to reach USD 47.5 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 79.7 billion by 2034.

The global lung cancer therapeutics market outlook is projected at a valuation of USD 37.5 billion in 2024. The revenue is likely to escalate to USD 112.8 billion in 2034 driven by the evolution of targeted medicine. The lung cancer therapeutics market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.7% between 2024 and 2034

The sales of dental diagnostic and surgical equipment is slated to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the period from 2024 to 2034. Demand is estimated to be worth USD 13.8 billion in 2024. By 2034, sales are anticipated to have reached USD 27.4 billion.

The global canine atopic dermatitis treatment market forecast expects a considerable valuation bump, from USD 1,182.60 million in 2024 to USD 1,620.50 million in 2034. The updated report points to a CAGR of 3.20% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The global atopic dermatitis treatment market overview is estimated to be worth USD 15,048.6 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 45,501.6 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global cartilage repair market trends is estimated to be worth USD 1,474.6 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,767.9 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global contrast media injectors market development is estimated to be worth USD 4,949 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 8,832.8 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube