Fleetpulse Expansion Helps Canadian Fleets Address Unique Operational Challenges

- George Cobham Jr., VP Sales & Marketing at Glasvan Great Dane

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FleetPulse, the leading innovator in trailer telematics, announced today its expansion into the Canadian market, providing fleets with advanced solutions to optimize operations and increase efficiency and safety across the country. This strategic move addresses the distinctive challenges of Canadian fleets, including extreme weather conditions, expansive geography, and the logistical complexities posed by increasing cargo traffic along the 5,500-mile U.S.-Canada border.

FleetPulse's OEM-grade technology provides critical insights that transform trailers into digital, strategic business assets. Through its customer-inspired platform and open API , FleetPulse delivers actionable insights and data that help fleets reduce costs, improve performance, and ensure safer operations. In Canada, specifically, these features mitigate high-cost issues associated with intense wear on tires due to road conditions and extreme temperatures, limited visibility from snow, rain, or fog, and strict compliance requirements-offering important insights for fleet operators and maintenance teams.

“Canadian fleets have to navigate rising costs and the increasing complexities of operating their business,” said Carl-Christoph (CCR) Reckers, FleetPulse CEO.“Our technology now works seamlessly on both sides of the border. With our robust portfolio of solutions, dedicated Customer Success team , and tailored onboarding processes, FleetPulse is uniquely positioned to help Canadian fleets address their specific challenges while unlocking new efficiencies and growth opportunities. We are excited to support Canadian fleets in their smart trailer journey and, most importantly, get the highest possible return on their investments.”

In Mississauga, Ontario, Glasvan Great Dane is already realizing FleetPulse benefits. George Cobham Jr., their VP Sales and Marketing remarks, "Knowing exactly where your trailers and freight are located-and that critical items like tire pressures and lights are being monitored-all give dispatchers and fleet managers peace of mind. Asset utilization is a top priority for everyone these days, and FleetPulse provides the organized fleet data needed to make informed decisions."

Key Benefits of FleetPulse Technology for Canadian Fleets

1) Optimized Tire Performance, Cargo Security, and Load Integrity

.Accurate tire pressure monitoring to proactively enhance driving performance, reduce tire wear, extend tire life, and improve fuel efficiency

.Insights into load status and weight distribution to mitigate theft, improve asset utilization, ensure safer driving and better stopping distances

.At the same time, reefer temperature monitoring and control uphold sensitive cargo's ideal environmental requirements across long hauls and provide data for optimized TRU usage

.Supports compliance with CCMTA NSCS 11 and FMCSA CFR 393 regulations

2) ABS Health Assurance

.Real-time ABS health monitoring ensures brake stability and maneuverability, particularly in icy or snowy conditions

.Supports compliance with CMVSS 121 and FMVSS 121 standards

3) Ongoing Status of Lighting and Signal Functionality

.Alerts for trailer lamp status reduce risks associated with poor lighting or snow cover, for improved visibility and reduced safety violations

.Supports compliance with CMVSS 108 and FMVSS 108 regulations

4) Seamless 4G Connectivity on Both Sides of the Border

.Uninterrupted tracking and transmission ensure continuous visibility during cross-border transport

.Consistent connectivity and data accuracy simplify compliance documentation and speed up entry

While this expansion into Canada is another milestone in FleetPulse's mission to drive a smarter and more efficient transportation ecosystem, it reflects just one part of their ongoing commitment to continuous improvement. FleetPulse is actively dedicated to innovating and evolving methods that further empower fleets to thrive.

Learn more about how FleetPulse partners with customers to deliver tailored solutions and stays by their side to maximize the value of their smart trailer investments year after year. Visit fleetpulse.



About FleetPulse

FleetPulse is the leading provider of trailer telematics solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that enhance fleet management efficiency and effectiveness. Through its commitment to cutting-edge research and development, FleetPulse supports businesses worldwide in achieving operational excellence and sustainability.

