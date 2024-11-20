Assessment Of The Docks Industry, 2024-2030: Discover Trends, Drivers, Challenges, And Developments Shaping The Future Of The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Docks Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. The global docks market size is expected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The rising structure demand as the governing bodies of various economies are conducting redevelopment of waterfronts to maximize their value for both business and community, which is expected to propel market growth. Additionally, the constantly rising global population is indirectly leading to the scarcity of space in existing urban ports leading to industry demand for increasing space productivity within a port.



One of the Norway-based engineering firms has developed smart application software to reduce the risk of accidents using an IoT platform. The newly developed technology makes use of hi-tech sensors to real-time monitor the operating states of floating docks from virtually anywhere. This newly developed application software shows water levels across different tanks and other operating parameters for docks which will increase demand for docks.

The Governmental permits are needed on the size of the dock, the type of dock, and the type of natural resources that might get affected such as mangroves, corals, hard bottoms, and seagrass. The prohibitions are enforced on harmful chemicals used for docks which may disturb marine ecosystems. Lastly, some other restrictions might be added to control the type of dock being placed on the property.

The installation of docks is offered directly by the company-appointed contractors or distributors. However, the companies also offer a product suitable for DIY installations. In addition, the manufacturers also offer repair and maintenance services for the docks. The conventional port world is constantly changing, the technological, demographical, and sustainability drivers are affecting the daily business and are shaping several important trends which are also expected to drive the demand for docks market during the forecast period.

The global temperature rise is expected to make the transpolar passage and the Northern Sea Route could become potential alternatives for maritime freight. The use of the Northern Sea Route for maritime freight between Asia and Northern Europe is expected to reduce the voyage distance when compared with the Suez Canal route.

Docks Market Report Highlights

The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising demand for waterfront residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructures worldwide. Moreover, innovations in dock manufacturing in terms of materials and designs, coupled with surging consumer income, are further expected to contribute to the growth of this market in the coming years.

Based on material, the wood segment dominated the market in 2023. This segment was valued at USD 679.7 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 823.7 million by 2030. Wood has been the most traditional choice for the construction of docks across the world owing to the superior natural aesthetics offered by it.

Based on frame material, the metal segment dominated this market in 2023. This segment was valued at USD 937 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.22 billion by 2030. Metals such as aluminum, steel, and stainless steel are highly preferred for the construction of dock frames owing to their high strength and ability to offer aesthetic appeal.

Based on product type, the fixed segment dominated this market in 2023 with a valuation of USD 1.30 billion. This segment is expected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2030. The growth of this segment of this market can be attributed to the surged global demand for fixed docks as they have lower maintenance requirements than floating docks. As such, fixed docks offer long-term reliability once installed. North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 44.2% in 2023. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed high penetration of docks in residential and commercial applications in North America. Moreover, rising efforts to increase the recreational centers in the region post-COVID-19 are also expected to contribute to the growth of the docks market in North America in the coming years. This report addresses:

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Docks Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Docks Market - Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Technological Overview

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.4. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Docks Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Model

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Market Disruption Analysis

Chapter 4. Docks Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Docks Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Wood

4.3. Metal

4.4. Plastics & Composites

4.5. Concrete

Chapter 5. Docks Market: Frame Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Docks Market: Frame Material Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Wood

5.3. Metal

5.4. Plastics & Composites

5.5. Concrete

Chapter 6. Docks Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Docks Market: Product Type Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Floating

6.3. Fixed

Chapter 7. Docks Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Docks Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Freshwater

7.3. Saltwater

Chapter 8. Docks Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Docks Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

8.2. Residential

8.3. Commercial

8.4. Industrial

8.5. Institutional

Chapter 9. Docks Market: Dock Accessories Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Docks Market: Dock Accessories Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

9.2. Ladders

9.3. Bumpers

9.4. Cleats

9.5. Carts

9.6. Benches/Seats

9.7. Fish Cleaning Station

9.8. Kayak Rack

9.9. Trash Cans

9.10. Lighting

9.11. Handrails

9.12. Other Accessories

Chapter 10. Docks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Docks Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. Central & South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 11. Supplier Intelligence

11.1. Kraljic Matrix

11.2. Engagement Model

11.3. Negotiation Strategies

11.4. Sourcing Best Practices

11.5. Vendor Selection Criteria

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

12.2. Competition Categorization

12.3. Company Market Positioning

12.4. Heat Map Analysis

12.5. Company Listing

12.5.1. Snap Dock

12.5.2. RHINO, INC.

12.5.3. Tommy Docks

12.5.4. Hydrohoist

12.5.5. Connect-A-Dock

12.5.6. Carolina Docks

12.5.7. PMS Dock Marine Company

12.5.8. Cellofoam North America Inc.

12.5.9. Sunstream

12.5.10. RONAUTICA QUALITY MARINAS, S.L.

12.5.11. VERSADOCK

12.5.12. Bellingham Marine

12.5.13. Marinetek

12.5.14. AccuDock

12.5.15. MariCorp U.S.

12.5.16. PMS Dockmarine

12.5.17. Martini Alfredo

12.5.18. Transpac Marinas Inc.

12.5.19. Ingemar

12.5.20. Meeco Sullivan

12.5.21. Jet Dock Systems, Inc.

12.5.22. Walcon Marine

12.5.23. Candock

12.5.24. EZ Dock

12.5.25. Damen

