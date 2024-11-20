(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Beauty Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards today announced that Dear Brightly , an innovative skincare brand that bridges the gap between telehealth and beauty, has been selected as winner of the“Personalized Skin Care Product of the Year” award. The Beauty Innovation Awards is an independent recognition highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry.

Dear Brightly, with its Tailored Tretinoin TherapyTM (T3), makes it simple to get tailored prescription-strength retinoids, specifically Tretinoin, online from a dermatologist. They provide education along the way, supporting users in their skincare journey. In just weeks, experience naturally glowing skin with Dear Brightly's Night Shift, their bestseller tailored Tretinoin formula. Transforming your skin from the inside out, Night Shift impacts skin at a cellular level, accelerating cell turnover and stimulating collagen production.

No need for an in-person visit to the dermatologist. In just a few minutes, fill out an online skin profile and upload some photos. A dermatologist partner will then review your profile and tailor your prescription-strength Night Shift formula just for you.

Night Shift's luxurious tailored tretinoin therapy is formulated with Tretinoin and Niacinamide. Tretinoin is the only FDA approved retinoid for photo aging that regulates cell proliferation - promoting new skin growth, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, reducing dark spots, and improving overall skintone and texture.

Niacinimide, the redness-reducing anti-inflammatory partner-ingredient, helps soothe skin and strengthen the skin's barrier. Night Shift is cruelty free, paraben free, fragrance free and alcohol free.

"Everyone deserves to feel great at every age. At Dear Brightly, we believe that begins with science-backed solutions. Tretinoin, in particular, provides transformative benefits supported by over fifty years of research, showing us that it really does stand out as the gold-standard ingredient. It works at a cellular level to renew and rejuvenate skin, unlocking a healthier, smoother, and more radiant complexion. With consistency, the results speak for themselves. As we like to say, retinoids are the fitness routine for your skin." said Amy Chiu, Co-Founder and CEO of Dear Brightly. "We're so grateful for this recognition from Beauty Innovation and we remain dedicated to making prescription-strength retinoids accessible to everyone and most importantly, motivating you to stick with it."

The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and success of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Mens Grooming and more. The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Dear Brightly takes a unique approach to beauty, leveraging telehealth and technology to shed light on the benefits of retinoids and provide easier access to everyone. Retinoids work best when introduced gradually and they require a healthy dose of patience. Every skin is different, so experts tailor your formula to your skin which is the key to a great retinoid experience over time,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“It's our pleasure to award Dear Brightly with the 'Personalized Skin Care Product of the Year' award. Their accessible and approachable telehealth online platform along with their high performing silky smooth luxurious formula is helping to create a world where every person can experience the game changing effects of retinoids, ultimately feeling confident in their own skin.”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: .

About Dear Brightly

Dear Brightly (dearbrightly.com) is the very first beauty company to harness the power of telehealth. By seamlessly integrating both, we make the experience of using prescription-strength retinoids more approachable and accessible, empowering everyone to achieve real skin transformation with confidence.



Travis GrantBeauty Innovation Awards...