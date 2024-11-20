Introducing Proxie, Cobot's Collaborative Robot, Built For The Real World

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Robotics (known as Cobot) , a leader in practical collaborative robots (cobots), and founded by the team that helped scale Robotics to over 500,000 robots, today announced the public launch of its robot, Proxie. The first of its kind, highly adaptable, collaborative robot takes on the demanding material handling tasks that keep the world moving. Cobot is incredibly proud to count as some of its first customers industry leaders Maersk, Mayo Clinic, Moderna, Owens & Minor, and Tampa General Hospital.

Meet Our Cobot: Proxie

Introducing Proxie

Proxie represents the future of automation, combining advanced AI, mobility, and modular manipulation systems with refined situational awareness to support seamless human-robot collaboration. Built on three core pillars, Proxie is:



Trustworthy: Proxie is engineered for safe, reliable operation, fostering confidence in every interaction.

Adaptable : Equipped with advanced mobility and handling capabilities, Proxie is versatile for diverse industries and settings. Useful : By automating material handling tasks, Proxie enables human teams to focus on higher-impact work.

"Today, simple manual tasks still take so much of our time and energy. We've thought deeply about how we bring mobile cobots into our everyday work environments, not to replace us, but to help us," said Brad Porter, CEO and Founder of Cobot. "Everything about Proxie is intentionally designed to create the foundation of trust between robots and humans that is necessary for true collaboration. Our customers are leaders in their industries with ambitious goals that require flexible, intelligent solutions. We're proud to be working with them toward realizing the potential of intelligent robots - cobots."

What Sets Proxie Apart

Glide 360

– Effortless, intuitive, and smooth, Proxie's mobility platform enables it to navigate complex environments with ease, moving naturally around people and other robots.

Scout Sense

– Proxie "sees" the world as humans do by capturing its surroundings from eye level, ensuring situational awareness and precision, allowing it to harmonize seamlessly with its environment.

Flex Grasp

– Designed to handle complexity simply, Proxie's adaptable manipulator engages with various cart handles, boxes, and totes, making it versatile for diverse industry needs.

Empathetic Design

– Every move exudes confidence. Proxie's hardware architecture is optimized for stability and balance, with subtle visual cues, such as expressive "eyes," that build trust in shared workspaces.

Robotics Intelligence

– Powered by advanced AI, Proxie continually learns and adapts, getting smarter with every update as AI technology advances. This evolving intelligence enhances its ability to collaborate effectively with people, allowing Proxie to take on even more complex tasks as it grows.

Partnering for Impact: Customer Collaborations

Cobot is proud to collaborate with forward-thinking industry leaders across healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and more, including Maersk, Mayo Clinic, Moderna, Owens & Minor, and Tampa General Hospital. Cobot helps customers address specific operational challenges with tailored solutions.

To learn more watch Cobot customer videos:



Maersk



Moderna



Owens & Minor

Tampa General Hospital

About Cobot

Cobot is a team of world-class roboticists and operators with experience deploying hundreds of thousands of robots. With its first robot, Proxie, Cobot introduces a new standard in collaborative robotics designed to work seamlessly alongside people in dynamic environments. Cobot's vision is to create a world where trustworthy cobots like Proxie integrate effortlessly into essential areas of work, from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare, municipal services, and beyond. With a focus on trustworthiness, adaptability, and real-world usefulness, Cobot is committed to developing robotics solutions that drive positive change for a better world. Cobot has offices in Santa Clara, California, and Seattle, Washington, and is backed by General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Lux Capital, and more.

