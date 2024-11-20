Ram Brand Evolves 'The Calling' Campaign During Football Season With J.J. Watt

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Thirty-second "Wiser" spot features J.J. Watt and puts a spotlight on the JJ Watt Foundation, which provides funding to 6th-8th grade after-school athletic programs and organizations across the U.S.

"Wiser" launches across broadcast, digital and the Ram brand's social channels

"Wiser" follows up the newest spot within Ram brand's "The Calling" campaign Ram is an official sponsor of the College

Ram brand debuts new marketing campaign "Wiser" with football superstar J.J. Watt, shining a spotlight on his JJ Watt Foundation.

Ram launched the latest evolution of the brand's "The Calling" marketing campaign with a new video featuring football superstar

J.J. Watt. The commercial, "Wiser ," centers on the new 2025 Ram 1500

Limited with the new High-Output 3.0L Hurricane engine and the brand's sponsorship of the College Football Playoff. The marketing campaign, called "Wiser," shines a spotlight on Watt's post-football calling as founder of the JJ Watt Foundation, which raises funds for after-school athletic programs and organizations for 6th-8th grade students across the U.S.

"The Ram brand's defining tenet is 'built to serve,' and our trucks help deliver on that promise every day," said Raj Register, chief marketing officer, Stellantis North America. "J.J. is just one of our Ram owners who drives their truck to help build a better today and tomorrow, and we couldn't be happier to work with J.J. and his foundation in our 'Wiser' campaign, to shine a spotlight on the incredible work that he is doing across an audience that continues to hold him as an example of excellence - both on and off the football field."

"I've been extremely fortunate throughout my life to have so many great people help me along the way," said Watt. "The whole goal of the JJ Watt Foundation is to try to provide some of that extra help to kids in underprivileged areas all over the country. I'm very grateful to the Ram brand for highlighting this work and helping us deliver on our mission."

"Wiser" launches this week across broadcast, digital and the Ram brand's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. It's the next phase in the Ram brand's "The Calling " marketing campaign, which launched in spring of 2024. The campaign highlights the Ram brand's award-winning lineup of light-duty, heavy-duty and commercial trucks, including the new 2025 Ram 1500, Ram 2500/3500 and Ram ProMaster van.

The JJ Watt Foundation has provided funding in excess of $6,900,000 to 6th-8th grade after-school athletic programs and organizations in the U.S.

The "Wiser" video and "The Calling" campaign was created by the Ram brand in partnership with Doner.

JJ Watt Foundation

The JJ Watt Foundation's mission is to provide after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children in the community to become involved in athletics, so that they may learn the character traits of accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic, and perseverance, while in a safe and supervised environment with their peers.

Ram Brand

In 2009, the Ram brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans. Ram builds trucks that get the job done and families where they need to go.



Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:



Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel



Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension



Best-in-class available rear leg room



The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van



Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon



Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study , which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

