Heifer International Backs G20's Global Alliance Against Hunger And Poverty, Reaffirms Commitment To Rural Agricultural Communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heifer International supports the G20's newly launched Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a bold initiative aimed at accelerating global efforts to eradicate hunger and reduce poverty worldwide. This multilateral effort aligns with Heifer International's mission to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth.

The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty , introduced at the recent G20 Summit, calls on governments, international organizations, NGOs, and the private sector to work collaboratively to address food insecurity and promote sustainable economic growth in vulnerable communities.

"This Alliance recognizes the urgent need to tackle development challenges on a global scale and has the potential to create transformative change by prioritizing support for rural agricultural communities," said Surita Sandosham, CEO and President of Heifer International. "We must include smallholder farmers, who play an indispensable role in feeding the world while stewarding our planet's resources."

Today, 733 million people face hunger worldwide, a number that continues to rise due to conflict, climate change and economic instability. Smallholder farmers - who grow up to 30% of the world's food and up to 80% in low- and middle-income countries - form the backbone of rural economies and food systems across the Global South.

"The G20 has taken an important step, but it will take ongoing and committed cross-sector partnership to fully address the scope of these challenges," said Sandosham. "Ending hunger and poverty demands bold action and sustained collaboration."

Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 52 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way, while caring for the Earth. Heifer currently operates in 19 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, supporting farmers and food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For more information, visit .



