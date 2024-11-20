UGLY BAGEL ROLLS INTO DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE WITH FIRST BRICK-AND-MORTAR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Local Bagel Brand Delivers Joy with a Hospitality-Driven Fast-Casual Experience at

The Arcade Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to embrace the ugly!

Ugly Bagel , the Nashville-born shop known for its fresh take on hand-rolled bagels, has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 65 Arcade Alley in the newly renovated historic landmark, The Arcade Nashville. Ugly Bagel is on a mission to redefine fast-casual service by blending high-quality, handcrafted bagels with an experience that prioritizes genuine connections.

Opening Menu

Ugly Bagel offers fully customizable options, including vegan-friendly choices and a variety of cream cheese and butter combinations like "light," "standard" and "loaded." Signature sandwiches and a range of beverages, including private coffee blends like the balanced Uggy's Blend, bold El Jefe Brew and decaf Cool Beans, round out the menu.

To celebrate its opening, Ugly Bagel has launched a Monthly Flavor Drop featuring limited-edition flavors for November:



Gingerbread Bagel

Cranberry Walnut Bagel

Hot Cocoa Cream Cheese Sage & Onion Cream Cheese

Founded by longtime Nashville residents and hospitality veterans Jeff Crabiel and Jake Strang, Ugly Bagel's brand emphasizes the power of positive micro-interactions-those small yet impactful exchanges that foster connection and create a cumulative effect throughout the experience. Central to this vision is the Bagel Concierge , a dedicated team member who interacts with guests, offering personalized assistance with mobile orders and managing self-checkout kiosks. Guests can also immerse themselves in the bagel-making process firsthand through the Rolling Window , where they can observe their bagels being expertly crafted with care. This higher-touch approach not only streamlines tech-enabled, grab-and-go service but also transforms everyday moments into meaningful experiences, setting Ugly Bagel apart from typical fast-casual models.

"Hospitality is our bread and butter," says co-founder Jeff Crabiel. "It's been amazing to see our vision come to life, capturing the energy of downtown Nashville and bringing joy to life's simple moments, one bagel at a time."

Don't miss Ugly Hour ! From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, guests can enjoy 50% off all bagels, spreads and coffee while supplies last, ensuring fresh products daily.

More locations, including one in Wedgewood Houston, are set to open soon. For updates, visit or follow Ugly Bagel on social media .

