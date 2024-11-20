عربي


New Share Buyback Programme


11/20/2024 11:16:37 AM

Date 20 November 2024

New share buyback programme

The bank's board of directors today decided to launch a new share buyback programme for DKK 500 million as part of the ordinary allocation of profit for the 2024 financial year.

The new share buyback programme will launch when the current share buyback programme finishes at the end of January 2025.

The decision on the new share buyback programme conforms to the bank's distribution policy and was made following approval by the Danish FSA.

The board of directors will assess the bank's overall capitalisation when the financial statements for the first quarter of 2025 are available.


Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

