Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market To Reach USD 2.97 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.84% SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Printed Prosthetics Market

Rising Demand for Customizable, Patient-Specific Prosthetics Drives Growth Amid Advancements in 3D Printing Technology

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global 3D Printed Prosthetics , valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2023, is projected to achieve USD 2.97 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.84% from 2024 to 2032.The 3D printed prosthetics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in additive that enable the creation of personalized, functional, and cost-effective solutions. Patients increasingly demand prosthetics that not only restore limb function but also cater to their unique anatomical and lifestyle needs. This has led to a surge in demand for custom 3D-printed implants, especially in orthopedic care.Market leaders like Össur and Stratasys are leading innovation, with Össur focusing on smart, customizable prosthetics and Stratasys advancing durable, lightweight materials and faster production methods. Moreover, 3D printing technology reduces production costs, making prosthetics more accessible worldwide. The ability to tailor devices precisely to individual needs enhances patient satisfaction and quality of life. The market is being driven by the rising number of elderly individuals, higher rates of limb amputations, and advancements in technology. Moreover, 3D printed prosthetics are available at a reduced price compared to conventional prosthetics, providing easier options for patients, especially in areas with restricted availability of advanced prosthetic devices.Get a Free Sample Report of 3D Printed Prosthetics Market @Key 3D Printed Prosthetics Market Players:.3D Systems Corporation.3T RPD Ltd..EnvisionTEC.Stratasys Ltd..Create Prosthetics.Bionicohand.YouBionic.UNYQ.Formlabs.Mecuris.LimbForge Inc..Open Bionics.Prodways Group.Bio3D Technologies.Laser GmbHMarket Segmentation HighlightsBy Type: In 2023, the limbs segment comprised more than 32% of the worldwide market and is expected the dominance throughout the forecast period. This increase is fueled by the growing frequency of diabetes-related amputations and an increasing number of accidents and sports injuries. State-of-the-art 3D printing techniques enable the production of custom lightweight and long-lasting prosthetic limbs for improved comfort and flexibility. The U.S. stands out as a major market due to its annual rate of over 73,000 diabetes-related amputations. Manufacturers prioritize waterproof prosthetic limbs to address the needs of active users, such as athletes, to enhance functionality in different settings. These advancements have boosted the global demand for 3D-printed prosthetic limbs, making them the most popular choice worldwide.By Material: In 2023, the polypropylene segment was dominating, accounting for over 31% of total revenue, and is projected to experience significant growth by 2032. Polypropylene's dominance is due to its distinct characteristics such as being lightweight, durable, and cost-effective. It is especially preferred in prosthetic production because it can be sterilized without compromising its mechanical strength, making it ideal for medical uses. Advancements in material science, like improving polypropylene's flexibility and strength, have strengthened its market position even more. Moreover, its capability to decrease the total weight of prosthetics guarantees user satisfaction, increasing its popularity among patients needing personalized options.Key Market SegmentsBy Type.Sockets.Limbs.Joints.OthersBy Material.Polyethylene.Polypropylene.Acrylics.PolyurethaneBy End-use.Hospitals.Rehabilitation Centers.Prosthetic ClinicsNeed any customization research on 3D Printed Prosthetics Market, Enquire Now @Regional InsightsIn 2023, North America dominated the 3D printed prosthetics market, with more than 38% of the total revenue. Moreover, promoting government initiatives to fund research and development projects and providing subsidies to enhance the adoption of 3D-printed prosthetics are expected to stimulate growth in the market. This leadership comes from a strong healthcare system, a growing need for top-notch prosthetics, and a rise in amputations due to accidents, sports mishaps, and diabetes. The region experiences ongoing innovation and market growth due to major industry players, government support through R&D funding, and subsidies for 3D-printed devices.Asia-Pacific is projected to see the fastest growth in the forecast period due to increased investments in research and development, higher accident rates, and a greater need for affordable prosthetic solutions. Nations such as China and India are experiencing robust market activity because of their sizable middle-class populations and enhanced healthcare systems. Additionally, the rapid growth of the region's market is being fueled by government efforts to promote accessible healthcare and collaborations between global and local entities.Recent Developments.In Feb 2024, Open Bionics, a robotics company located in the UK, revealed that a hand amputee from London is the first to use their 3D-printed finger device.Open Bionics used 3D scanning and additive manufacturing technology to create the new Hero Gauntlet prosthesis for Suleman Chohan, a 50-year-old Londoner..In 2023, Stratasys released the "J750 Digital Anatomy Printer," enhancing the accuracy and personalization of 3D-printed prosthetics. This new printer enables the creation of prosthetics with intricate anatomical details and enhanced mechanical properties for tailored functionality based on individual patient requirements.Buy Full Research Report on 3D Printed Prosthetics Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)1.3 Research Assumptions2. Executive Summary2.1 Market Overview2.2 Regional Synopsis2.3 Competitive Summary3. Research Methodology3.1 Top-Down Approach3.2 Bottom-up Approach3.3. Data Validation3.4 Primary Interviews4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis4.1.1 Drivers4.1.2 Restraints4.1.3 Opportunities4.1.4 Challenges4.2 PESTLE Analysis4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023...... ContinuedSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.