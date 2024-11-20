Achieved In 10 Months What BRS Couldn't In 10 Years, Asserts Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday claimed that his has achieved in 10 months what the BRS could not in 10 years.

Addressing a public meeting in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday as part of“Praja Vijayotsavalu” to mark one year of government, he lashed out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) saying its leaders have lost their mental balance after the defeat in Assembly last year.

The Chief Minister remarked that the BRS is unable to digest the works undertaken by the Congress government in 10 months.

"They did nothing in 10 years but want us to be ousted from power in 10 months," he said.

Revanth Reddy once again dared BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come to the Assembly and discuss the achievements of the Congress government vis-a-vis the works done during 10 years of BRS rule.

He offered to place all facts and figures with regard to the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme. He claimed that the Congress government waived farm loans to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore in just 22 days, benefitting 23 lakh families. He alleged that the BRS waived farm loans of only Rs.11,000 crore and that too in instalments, over a period of five years.

Stating that Telangana is in second place in farmers' suicides in the country, he blamed the previous government for the state of affairs.

He challenged KCR, as the BRS chief is popularly known, to come to the Assembly and debate on loan waivers and the government jobs provided.

Alleging that the opposition is spreading misinformation about farm loan waivers, he dared them to come to the Assembly to face the truth.

"We have provided 50,000 government jobs in 10 months. No state government in the country has given 50,000 government jobs in the first year in office," he said.

Reiterating the allegation that BRS is creating hurdles in the path of development works undertaken by his government, he questioned why the party was so desperate.

Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR betrayed not only people but also god as he failed to complete the development works of the Vemulawada temple.

The Chief Minister said Congress was honouring its commitment to rehabilitate families displaced by the Mid Manair project during BRS rule.

Referring to the recent attack on officials in his Assembly constituency Kodangal, he said the opposition was creating hurdles for land acquisition to establish industries and provide jobs to locals. He alleged that the opposition formed rowdy gangs and instigated attacks on officials.

"Hasn't the previous government acquired lands in 10 years? The BRS leaders have a history of land encroachment in Konda Pochamma Sagar. Why is the BRS opposing land acquisition in Kodangal? Why is it showing hostility towards Kodangal?" he asked.

Stating that land acquisition is a must for undertaking development works, he said the government was taking care of those who are losing their lands and has decided to enhance the compensation.

He accused BRS Working President and KCR's son K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) of hatching conspiracies and referring to KTR's recent visit to Delhi, remarked that he would land behind bars even if he goes to the moon. He also asked KCR if he would support the language used against him (Revanth Reddy) by his son and nephew, T. Harish Rao.