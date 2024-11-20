Odisha CM Invites Odia Diaspora In Singapore To Attend Prabasi Bharatiya Divas & Utkarsh Odisha Event

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi has invited the Odia diaspora in Singapore to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar the next year.

Notably, Odisha is scheduled to host the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas between 8-10 January 2025 at Bhubaneswar while the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 will be organised at the state capital on 28th-29th January 2025.

The high-level delegation led by CM Majhi and Minister Sampad Chandra Swain held an interactive session with the Odia diaspora in Singapore on the final day of their four-day-long visit to the Southeast Asia country.

More than 400 members of the Odia Diaspora attended the interactive session with the delegation from Odisha.

The Chief Minister outlined the state's vision for a globally connected Odisha, while the diaspora pledged their support in promoting Odisha on international platforms.

“The support and engagement of the Odia diaspora here are crucial to strengthening our global outreach. The meaningful discussions with industry leaders from diverse sectors like Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Green Energy, Logistics, Financial Services, and Port-based industrial infrastructure have opened doors for potential collaborations. I invite all to visit Odisha and join us at the 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' to explore further investment opportunities and deepen our economic ties,” said CM Majhi.

Terming the visit to Singapore as highly productive, the Chief Minister said that the valuable insights acquired during the visit to Singapore will help in Odisha's growth journey.

This apart, the delegation also met several industry leaders on the final day of their four-day long tour to Singapore.

The delegation met Marcus Lim, CEO and Co-founder of Ecosoftt and held discussions focussing on innovative sustainable water solutions and their potential integration into Odisha's industrial and urban ecosystems.

The delegation also met with Rene Pill Pedersen from AP Moller Maersk Group to discuss the prospects of ship-recycling, container manufacturing, and port-based industrial infrastructure development in Odisha. They later visited the Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Center, a globally renowned venue that exemplifies Singapore's thriving MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry.

The delegation also explored opportunities in the semiconductor sector during a visit to PEP Innovation Private Ltd, a prominent player in Singapore's semiconductor ecosystem. The discussions centred on leveraging PEP's expertise to enhance Odisha's electronics and semiconductor infrastructure. They also held discussions with Phan Bach, JERA, IHI Corporation, Masan High Tech Materials Corporation and Ace Gases.

“These discussions focused on investment opportunities in equipment manufacturing, cold storage and cold chain, green hydrogen and green ammonia, critical minerals, and industrial gas sectors, aligning with Odisha's vision for industrial diversification and sustainable growth,” reads a statement issued by the Odisha government on Wednesday.