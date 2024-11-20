North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key biopharmaceutical companies, well-established research infrastructure, and supportive regulatory environment. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for affordable biologics. For instance, in June 2023, Cytiva and Culture Biosciences worked together to deliver cutting-edge upstream bioprocessing solutions that guarantee the use of digitalization and an in-silicon approach, as well as virtual monitoring with control experiments. It is expected that this partnership will increase the use of digital technologies in bioprocessing to enable flexible, quick, and economical scaling.

By product, the bioreactors/fermenters segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global upstream bioprocessing market in 2023 owing to the growing interest in biopharmaceuticals and the use of cutting-edge bioprocessing techniques. For instance, PIF established Lifera, a CDMO in Saudi Arabia, in June 2023 to promote indigenous biomanufacturing, focusing on vaccines, insulins, plasma therapies, mAbs, CGTs, and small compounds. Additionally, the cell culture products segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding biopharmaceutical industry and the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

By workflow, the cell culture segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global upstream bioprocessing market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell-based therapies. For instance, GE Healthcare introduced its new AKTA kestron bioprocess chromatography system in January 2024, which offers enhanced flexibility and efficiency for protein purification - a critical step in upstream bioprocessing. Additionally, the media preparation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for cell culture media in biopharmaceutical production and research activities.

By use type, the multi-use systems segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global upstream bioprocessing market in 2023 owing to their established presence and cost-effectiveness for large-scale bioproduction. For instance, Danaher Corporation partnered with WuXi AppTec, a top contract manufacturing organization (CMO), in May 2024 to offer integrated upstream and downstream bioprocessing solutions for clients in the biopharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the single-use segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advantages of flexibility, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and cost-effectiveness in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

By mode, the in-house segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global upstream bioprocessing market in 2023 owing to the need for greater control, customization, and proprietary processes by biopharmaceutical companies. For instance, Merck KGaA introduced Ultimus, a single-use process container film, in April 2023 to offer better strength and resistance to leaks in single-use assemblies. Additionally, the outsourced segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of outsourcing bioprocessing activities for cost-effectiveness and flexibility.

By end-user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global upstream bioprocessing market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for biologics and the expansion of their production capacities. For instance, in May 2024, Danaher Corporation teamed up with top contract manufacturing organization (CMO) WuXi AppTec to offer comprehensive upstream and downstream bioprocessing solutions to clients in the biopharmaceutical industry. Additionally, the academic and research institutes segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased funding, collaborations, and emphasis on biotechnological research and development.

Report Scope



Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage



Market Forecast by Product, Workflow, Use Type, Mode, and End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players





Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Merck KGaA



Sartorius AG



Danaher Corporation



GE Healthcare



MilliporeSigma



Eppendorf AG



Pall Corporation



Corning Incorporated



Repligen Corporation



Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.



Charles River Laboratories International Inc.



Applikon Biotechnology B.V.



Lonza Group Ltd. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Bioreactors/Fermenters

Cell Culture Products

Filters

Bioreactors Accessories

Bags & Containers Others

Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by Workflow 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Media Preparation

Cell Culture Cell Separation

Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by Use Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Multi-use Single-use

Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by Mode 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



In-house Outsourced

Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Academic and Research Institutes

Upstream Bioprocessing Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



GCC Rest of MEA

Key Attributes