Girl Scouts Of Northern California Launches Year-End Giving Campaign To Support Transformative Outdoor Adventures For Youth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girl Scouts of Northern California (GSNorCal) has launched its year-end giving campaign, inviting community members and local businesses to invest in life-changing outdoor experiences for youth. Through December 31st, donations will directly support programs that give Girl Scouts access to outdoor experiences that foster resilience, leadership, and joy.

With over 2,000 and more than 46,000 youth and adult Girl Scout members across 19 counties, GSNorCal focuses on empowering youth through outdoor adventures. Over the past year, over 10,000 Girl Scouts participated in council-run camping programs, gaining life skills and confidence through activities such as hiking, archery, and environmental stewardship. Camp experiences like these allow youth to connect with nature, overcome challenges, and develop lifelong friendships.

“Outdoor experiences are crucial to helping young people build confidence and resilience,” said Mary-Jane Strom, Interim CEO of GSNorCal.“At Girl Scout camp, youth can embrace challenges, explore new passions, and connect with others in genuine, meaningful ways. The support of our community ensures that these opportunities are available to all Girl Scouts.”

This year, GSNorCal plans to give even more Girl Scouts a chance to grow in the great outdoors, regardless of financial barriers, through its need-based Path to Camp initiative. In 2024, the program made camp possible for 304 campers, and the organization strives to support over 400 campers in 2025.

How You Can Help

Community members and businesses are invited to contribute to the campaign to help create unforgettable adventures for the next generation of Girl Scouts. Donations can be made at e .

About Girl Scouts of Northern California

Girl Scouts of Northern California serves over 46,000 youth and adult volunteers across 19 countries from Gilroy to the Oregon border. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges-whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and create change on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern California, visit .

Media Contact

Rebekah Kapfer

...