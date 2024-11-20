Jan Malcolm, Brian Thun Join Board Of Trustees For Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Minnesota

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former State Commissioner Malcolm returns as trustee; Maurices Chief Operating Officer Thun appointed to first term

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) today announced that Jan Malcolm and Brian Thun have joined its Board of Trustees. Malcolm, who served as commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Health for three governors over the span of more than twenty years, is rejoining the Blue Cross board following an initial term that ran from 2010 to 2014. Thun, who serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Duluth-based women's apparel retailer Maurices, is beginning his first four-year term.

“Jan and Brian bring decades of combined experience in areas that are core to the mission of Blue Cross, including sound fiscal stewardship, strategic planning, innovation, and a commitment to community that is rooted in equitable access to affordable healthcare and coverage,” said Dana Erickson, President and CEO of Blue Cross.“Their collective skills and strengths will be of tremendous value in the governance of our organization. I look forward to their analysis, insights and partnership in the years to come.”

Malcolm will serve on the Corporate Investment and Development and Human Resources Committees, while Thun will serve on the Audit and Governance Committees.

About Jan Malcolm

Throughout her career, Malcolm has sought to implement policies, practices and systems that improve the health of all populations.

Malcolm served as Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) for three governors: Jesse Ventura from 1999 to 2003; Mark Dayton in 2018; and Tim Walz from 2019 to 2023. In all three administrations, Malcolm was responsible for directing the breadth of functions and programs in service of MDH's mission to protect, maintain and improve the health of all Minnesotans. From 2005 to 2013, she was CEO of Courage Center, a non-profit rehabilitation facility in Golden Valley, Minnesota that works to empower people with physical disabilities and sensory impairments. In this role, she guided the organization through a strategic repositioning, which culminated in the creation of the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute.

Prior to her second appointment as MDH commissioner in 2018, Malcolm was an adjunct faculty member at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, where she co-directed a national research and leadership development program funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Earlier, she helped develop and implement initiatives to strengthen the nation's public health system as a senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in Princeton, New Jersey.

Malcolm has served on numerous non-profit boards in Minnesota, including the Bush Foundation, Women's Foundation, United Way, and Planned Parenthood. Nationally, she has served on the boards of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers, Academy Health and the Public Health Foundation.

Malcolm has a bachelor's degree in pre-medicine from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. In 2020, she received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Saint Catherine University (St. Paul, Minnesota).

About Brian Thun

An accomplished retail executive, Brian Thun's career with Maurices spans more than 30 years. His tenure has encompassed multiple strategic leadership roles, including Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Chief Administrative Officer; Vice President, Controller; and three years as Chief Financial Officer for the Fashion Value segment of Ascena Retail Group, the prior parent company of Maurice's and Dressbarn.

In his current role as Maurice's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Thun oversees finance, legal, real estate and construction, asset protection, procurement, and a distribution center located in Columbus, Ohio.

A native of northern Minnesota, Thun is a lifelong champion for giving back to his community. In addition to his support of local youth sports teams, Brian has been on leadership roles for the Duluth Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the executive committee/board of directors for the Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX).

Thun holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and is a Retired Certified Public Accountant.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com ) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our more than 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota and Blue Plus® are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

