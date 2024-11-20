New Silver Announces Forward Flow Purchase Transaction With Fortress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New partnership fuels investors' access to competitive financing

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Silver , a leading lending for real estate investors, has announced a new forward flow purchase agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Group, aimed at expanding the availability of Real Estate Transition Loans (RTLs), which include New Silver's Fix-and-Flip and Ground-Up loans. This strategic transaction will equip New Silver with additional capital to serve a growing base of real estate investors seeking fast financing.

The agreement reflects a purchase facility under which funds managed by affiliates of Fortress expect to acquire loans originated by New Silver. The transaction combines New Silver's tech-forward lending platform with Fortress's robust asset-backed credit solutions to offer a streamlined funding process to investors pursuing residential real estate projects. By addressing the unique financing needs of real estate investors, New Silver aims to empower entrepreneurs to succeed in an evolving real estate landscape.

“We are looking forward to rolling out this partnership. We believe this is going to further solidify New Silver's position in the marketplace,” says Kirill Bensonoff, CEO of New Silver.“Thanks to our customer centric approach, friendly team and innovative technology, we have grown significantly over the past 12 months, and will continue to provide market-leading services while helping our clients stay nimble and competitive.”

“Fortress is pleased to support New Silver's growth through this forward flow purchase agreement,” added Michael Fallacara, Managing Director at Fortress.“New Silver's focus on providing real estate investors with both investment insights and targeted loan products creates a differentiated proposition.”

This agreement marks a strategic step for New Silver in advancing real estate lending solutions and as part of its commitment to supporting investment growth and innovation in the real estate sector.

About New Silver:

New Silver is a fintech company with a mission to improve local communities by providing fast, convenient, and flexible capital to real estate investors. New Silver uses data and technology to underwrite and originate investment property loans with more efficiency and predictability. New Silver's pricing engine provides instant online loan approval and a term sheet so that their many happy clients are ready to make an offer in as little as 5 minutes. For more information please visit

About Fortress:

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $48 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2024, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. For more information, visit .

The Fortress Asset-Based Credit business provides capital solutions to specialty finance companies, lending against and investing in a broad spectrum of consumer receivables, small commercial receivables and other contractual cash flow streams. With over two decades of experience as an active investor in the space, the team focuses primarily on originating businesses in the US and Europe with an asset class agnostic approach.



