New Book: How To Score Your First Or Next Million-Dollar Gift

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence

The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts.

Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC

How Non-Profiits Can Raise More Money To Champion Their Noble Missions

- Jim EskinSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jim Eskin, has released his second book, How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , to empower professional and volunteer non-profit leaders to elevate their organizations to the next level of visibility, prestige and especially robust impact in fulfilling their noble missions that touch, improve and save more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.Eskin, who founded Eskin Fundraising Training LLC, in 2018, is arguably the nation's only fundraising consultant who focuses exclusively on demystifying the art and science of fundraising, and training, inspiring and equipping non-profit leaders with the comfort and confidence to overcome the fear of asking for gifts that keep far too many good causes from achieving their potential impact.During a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education in the San Antonio region, he achieved landmark seven-figure gifts at each. He was intrigued by the stark reality of so many accomplished business and community leaders who are virtually fearless about everything else they face in their professional, civic and personal lives and are so terrified of asking for gifts.This led to the launch of his fundraising training practice. Since then, he has led more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions and provided the training, coaching and support services that non-profits need to compete for and secure major gifts. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country, and publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. In 2019 he authored 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons.Eskin likes describing his co-presenters, experts who span all disciplines of the advancement sector, and program participants as part of a nationwide“learning community” in which everyone has valuable wisdom, experience and personal insights to share. The challenge of first and next million-dollar gifts was raised frequently during these training sessions.“If you were paid $1 million for your home despite its condition, that's exactly what it would be worth. The same is true when your non-profit earns its first million-dollar gift. Everything changes in the way you are viewed both internally and externally. No matter how long it took to receive that first million-dollar gift, you can be assured that the next one will come much faster,” Eskin says.Eskin highlights in lay friendly terms how the foundational processes of discovery, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship are essentially the same in securing $1,000 and seven-figure gifts.He opens the book with detailed accounts of his work with four million-dollar-plus donors who have very different backgrounds, motivations and philanthropic visions for improving the world, but all resulted in transformational gifts to champion good works.How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift, 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments is available in both print and digital formats through Pathway, our book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. The book became available November 12, 2024. To order: Just click here to get on the path to million dollar gifts and the exciting opportunities they unlock.To order books from our distributor:Paperback $16.95Kindle QUANTITY DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE5 to 9 books $14.95 each10 to 24 books $12.95 each25+ books $8.95 eachFOR MORE INFORMATION:Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: E-Mail: ...

Jim Eskin

Eskin Fundraising Training LLC

+1 210-415-3748

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.