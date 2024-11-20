Coryell Roofing Welcomes Liz Dawson As New Controller, Strengthening Financial Leadership Across Six States

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liz Dawson, Newly Appointed Controller

Coryell Roofing welcomes Liz Dawson as Controller, bringing expertise in planning and leadership to support multi-state growth.

- Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell RoofingOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coryell Roofing is pleased to announce the appointment of Liz Dawson as the company's new Controller. With an educational background in Finance, Accounting, and Interior Design from Oklahoma State University and extensive experience in the construction industry since 2010, Liz is well-prepared to enhance Coryell Roofing's financial strategies and operations across Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Tennessee.In her new role, Liz will manage financial reporting, ensure compliance, and lead strategic financial initiatives through detailed analysis, budgeting, forecasting, and risk management. Her expertise will play a crucial role as Coryell Roofing continues to expand and enhance services across its multi-state operations.Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing, stated, "We are excited to welcome Liz to our team. Her deep understanding of financial strategy in the construction industry is a perfect match for our growing needs. Her role will be pivotal in helping us maintain and build on our reputation for excellence as we expand."Liz expressed enthusiasm about her new position, "Joining Coryell Roofing represents a significant opportunity to apply my financial management skills within a new and dynamic environment. I look forward to driving our financial planning and operations to support Coryell's strategic goals, particularly as we expand our footprint across the region."Liz also plans to focus on integrating cutting-edge financial tools and practices to enhance the fiscal health of the company. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling, reading, dancing, and spending quality time with her family and friends, which she believes are essential for a balanced life.Coryell Roofing is excited to have Liz Dawson on board and anticipates her contributions will be vital in driving the financial aspects of the company's growth and success.About Coryell RoofingCoryell Roofing provides superior roofing solutions and is committed to excellence in every aspect of its business. Operating across Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Tennessee, Coryell Roofing is dedicated to serving the unique needs of each community with integrity and professionalism.

Janelle Nightingale

Coryell Roofing

+1 4054080811

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.