Peli Biothermal Welcomes Sam Herbert As New Chief Executive Officer

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products announced today the appointment of Sam Herbert as CEO of Peli BioThermal. Peli BioThermal, a subsidiary of Pelican Products Inc., is a leader in the cold chain, providing temperature-controlled packaging and service solutions to the global life sciences industry. Herbert succeeds Kari Taylor, who will transition to a Board Advisor role. Kari has been instrumental in the rapid growth of Peli BioThermal and will continue to provide support moving forward.



Sam Herbert

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sam to the business," said Kari Taylor.

"Sam is the clear choice to lead the organization forward.

His extensive industry experience, leadership style, and fortitude will serve Peli BioThermal very well.

I'm bullish about the business' trajectory and impact the company will continue to have across the industry."



With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare cold supply chain industry, Herbert has a proven track record of scaling rapidly growing businesses while developing world class products and solutions for customers. Prior to joining Peli BioThermal, Herbert served as Executive Chairman of 7bridges, Chief Operating Officer at Clinigen and President at World Courier. Herbert started his career in management consulting at Oliver Wyman.



"Sam is a well-respected player in the industry that

brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to the leadership team," said Jared Hutchins, Principal at Platinum Equity, which acquired Pelican Products in 2021. "We are thrilled to welcome Sam to our team and confident that under Sam's leadership, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders."



Herbert expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity: "I am honored to join Peli BioThermal at such an exciting time.

I have long admired Peli BioThermal's track record of innovation as a customer and I look forward to building on the company's legacy of inventing solutions that safeguard therapies on their journey to the patients that need them.

I would like to thank Kari for her impact during her tenure and her continued involvement as an advisor."



Peli BioThermal remains committed to its mission to be the number one cold chain partner from discovery to distribution, continuing to grow and evolve with our customers in a rapidly changing environment.

