Ruko Unveils Special Black Friday Deals On The 1088 Smart Robots - The Perfect Christmas Gift For Kids

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a holiday gift that's both fun and educational?

The Ruko 1088 Smart Robot is the ultimate choice for kids this season! With the holiday

season just around the corner, Ruko is thrilled to kick off its Black Friday featuring this popular and engaging robot. Since its launch in April 2020, the 1088 smart robot model has sold over 116,000 units, frequently topping Amazon's Best Seller list in the robotics category and maintaining a steady presence in the top ten.

Ruko 1088 Smart Robots – The Perfect Christmas Gift for Kids

Standing at an impressive 15.8 inches tall, this dynamic companion comes in four vibrant colors-blue, gold, green, and pink-making it the perfect addition to any playroom.

The 1088 Smart Robot goes beyond entertainment by sparking curiosity and promoting STEM education. Kids can dive into the world of programming with 200 customizable actions. Whether coding actions, creating fun movements, or solving mini-challenges, this robot helps develop logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity in an engaging and hands-on way.

Packed with features, the 1088 grooves to music with 8 dance performances, sings 10 cheerful songs and interacts with lifelike movements through 10 facial expressions and 9 flexible joints. At bedtime, it becomes a calming storytelling buddy, sharing 4 stories that nurture a love for stories and promote peaceful sleep habits.

With 14 voice commands, kids can engage with the robot in exciting and interactive ways. From simple directions like 'Move forward' or 'Turn around' to playful commands like 'Dance for me,' the 1088 responds with lively actions, making playtime even more fun.

The robot's intuitive remote control allows kids to explore gymnastics, dance, songs, and storytelling at the touch of a button. The app unlocks advanced programming options to expand their play and learning experiences.

This holiday season, bring home the 1088 Smart Robot and watch kids explore, learn, and grow with every interaction. It's not just a toy-it's the gift of curiosity, creativity, and endless fun!

Founded on the principle of " Connecting Family, Creating Joy ," Ruko is dedicated to designing safe, easy-to-use, and fun products. Ruko offers something suitable for everyone, from beginners to drone enthusiasts and children, making it an ideal companion for joyful family moments.

