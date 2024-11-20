Ageagle Aerial Systems Announces Appointment Of Brent Klavon To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retired U.S. Navy pilot and seasoned executive brings over 30 years experience

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and verticals, announces the appointment of Klavon to the Company's board of directors effective November 8, 2024.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented,“We are grateful to welcome Brent Klavon to our board of directors. With over 30 years of aviation and strategic leadership experience, Brent brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and lead in the UAV sector. His deep understanding of aviation regulations, technology advancements, and market dynamics will help us navigate the challenges ahead and seize new opportunities for growth. We are confident that Brent's leadership will play a crucial role in shaping our strategic vision as we continue to build long-term shareholder value.”

Brent Klavon is a retired U.S. Navy pilot and squadron Commanding Officer with over 3,000 flight hours logged. He was instrumental in the launch of the Navy's MQ-4C Triton program before transitioning to the private sector serving in pivotal roles, including Chief Strategy Officer at ANRA Technologies as a leader of global operations and strategic planning as well as board member at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) from 2018-2021. He is well-versed in the nexus between policy, regulations, standards, technology, and social acceptance and is an FAA certified Commercial Pilot and Remote Pilot.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts

Investor Relations:

Email : ...

Media:

Email: ...