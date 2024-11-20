Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917 - Switch Auction
Date
11/20/2024 10:46:50 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Series
| RIKB 27 0415
| RIKB 35 0917
| ISIN
| IS0000036291
| IS0000035574
| Maturity Date
| 04/15/2027
| 09/17/2035
| Auction Date
| 11/22/2024
| 11/22/2024
| Settlement Date
| 11/27/2024
| 11/27/2024
|
| Buyback issue
| RIKB 25 0612
|
| Buyback price (clean)
| 99.6500
|
On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.
Payment for the bonds can only be made with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price. Cash is not accepted.
The value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price). The bonds must be delivered to the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date.
No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 25 0612.
Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds .
For additional information please contact Tryggvi Freyr Harðarson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9630.
MENAFN20112024004107003653ID1108907228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.