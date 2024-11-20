عربي


Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917 - Switch Auction


11/20/2024 10:46:50 AM

Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 35 0917
ISIN IS0000036291 IS0000035574
Maturity Date 04/15/2027 09/17/2035
Auction Date 11/22/2024 11/22/2024
Settlement Date 11/27/2024 11/27/2024
Buyback issue RIKB 25 0612
Buyback price (clean) 99.6500

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can only be made with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price. Cash is not accepted.

The value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price). The bonds must be delivered to the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date.

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 25 0612.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds .

For additional information please contact Tryggvi Freyr Harðarson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9630.


