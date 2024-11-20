High School Students Invited To Showcase Musical Talent In 2025 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs Competition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millburn, NJ, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High school musicians across New Jersey are invited to use their talents to create original songs with impactful messages about substance use prevention and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.

Organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), the 21st Annual Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey competition is open for entries until Friday, March 20, 2025. The winner will be awarded a $5,000 contract and will have the opportunity to share their song and message across the state over the upcoming year.

"No matter the genre - rock, jazz, hip-hop or R&B - the Shout Down Drugs competition offers New Jersey students a unique platform to inspire their peers with messages of hope," said PDFNJ Executive Director Angelo Valente.“This contest inspires young musicians to create a positive impact throughout the state, and we are eager to see how they express their creativity and talent.”

The New Jersey Broadcasters Association (NJBA) and 95.9 WRAT are sponsors of the competition. The finalists' songs will be showcased in a virtual concert hosted by Jimmy Steal, Creative Services Director and PM Drive Host for WRAT. An esteemed panel of judges will select the winner, and Steal will announce them at the concert's conclusion.

For rules and further information on entering the competition, visit .

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national

