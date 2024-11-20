Prepare For Small Business Saturday Success With SCORE's Expert Tips

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As the holiday shopping season approaches, small businesses are gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year, from Black Friday to Small Business Saturday and beyond. SCORE , America's largest of volunteer, expert business mentors, offers entrepreneurs practical advice to make the most of the season.

Small Business Saturday offers a prime opportunity for small businesses to step into the spotlight.

SCORE Savannah's Lizz Smoak is one of SCORE's 10,000 expert mentors offering free advice to entrepreneurs to prepare for Small Business Saturday and the holiday season.

Plan for the Holiday Rush

Reflect on last year's performance. Did you meet your sales goals? Use your previous data to forecast sales, set promotional strategies and manage staffing needs to provide for outstanding customer care. "It's about more than just sales; it's a powerful opportunity to connect with your community, attract new customers and reinforce relationships with loyal ones," explains SCORE mentor Lizz Smoak. If you plan on extending store hours during the holidays, communicate these updates with your team early so you are prepared to handle increased sales traffic. Ensure that employees are aware of the holiday schedule and have submitted any time-off requests to avoid last-minute scheduling conflicts.



Create an Experience for Customers

"Engagement is key when customer traffic spikes during the holiday season," notes SCORE mentor Christy Jones. "Consider offering curated gift guides or exclusive bundles to simplify decision-making for your customers, especially as you compete against large retailers like Amazon." Plan a special event or connect with other local businesses to promote shopping small.

Stand Out from the Crowd

Consider how you can make your store or service the preferred choice. "Small business owners should contact their existing customers and highlight their unique level of service," advises SCORE mentor John Doyle. Highlight your strengths-whether it's one-of-a-kind products, exceptional offerings, or a strong local connection. Design your holiday strategy around what sets you apart and amplify these messages through social media and your marketing materials.

Be E-Commerce Friendly

As you roll out holiday promotions, make sure that your digital doorstep is ready, too. Confirm your hours, location and contact info are updated on your website, Google Business Profile and other local listings. Many customers will be shopping on their phones so be sure your website is optimized for mobile use and that your most popular products are easy to find. A smooth checkout process is vital for keeping customers happy and encouraging repeat purchases.

"Small Business Saturday offers a prime opportunity for small businesses to step into the spotlight," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "With a strategic approach, small businesses can leverage this season and see big returns."

Need Help? Ask SCORE

SCORE's volunteer mentors provided more than 4.5 million hours of free mentoring and education to small businesses last year across a wide range of industries, including retail, food service and e-commerce. Whether you need guidance on marketing strategies, funding, staffing solutions or business planning, SCORE's experienced mentors can help you navigate the holiday season with confidence. To request a free mentor or learn more, visit

score/find-mentor .

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at SCORE.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

