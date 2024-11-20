Surglogs Raises New Funding To Make Compliance Stress-Free For Healthcare Staff

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surglogs, the nation's leading regulatory and accreditation for healthcare facilities, is pleased to announce the successful close of a new round, supported by its existing investors.

Surglogs is making compliance stress-free with the healthcare industry's first and only AI-powered solution that automates policy and procedure creation, links them directly to accreditation standards, and assigns tasks and workflows across the organization. By providing clear guidelines, the tool keeps healthcare staff aware of any gaps they need to address, allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks.

All existing investors, including 8VC, Open Ocean, and Credo Ventures, have increased their stakes in this funding round. This capital infusion will be directed toward strengthening the team, expanding AI capabilities, and enhancing research and development efforts.

"We are developing Surglogs' product with patient safety and the well-being of healthcare staff as our top priorities. Our goal is to transform healthcare compliance from a source of stress into a more seamless and efficient process," said Jakub Jasak, CTO of Surglogs.

"Our investors share our mission to revolutionize compliance in the healthcare industry. The initial reception of our AI-enhanced platform has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited to continue its development," added Peter Zajac, CEO of Surglogs.

Surglogs, the ultimate regulatory and accreditation platform, takes the stress out of compliance while empowering healthcare professionals to consistently uphold rigorous health and safety standards. As the healthcare industry's first and only AI-powered solution, Surglogs fully automates the development of policies and procedures, streamlines digital workflows, and simplifies evidence collection-enabling clinicians and administrators to focus on delivering exceptional patient care while adhering to the highest standards of patient safety. For more information visit .

