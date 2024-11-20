Black Friday Discounts On Used Cars In Indianapolis From Indy Auto Man Dealership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black Friday Sale at Indy Auto Man Car Lot

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

The Indy Auto Man dealer offers Black Friday discounts on a selection of used cars in Indianapolis for the whole week: November 23-30.

- Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Friday is the one day of the year that offers shoppers the best chance to score discounts. The Indy Auto Man dealership supports the buyers and initiates a special Black Friday discount for the whole week: November 23-30.

Customers can get $500 off any red car of their choice on Black Friday auto sales in Indianapolis . To secure the discount, just buy a car at the Indy Auto Man dealership within the specified period. For pioneers who have already tested buying remotely, this is also possible. To secure the car, Indy Auto Man dealership needs a picture of the bank cashier's check or airline ticket, along with a two-hour advance notice of their arrival.

According to the iSeeCars, the average number of used car deals in the U.S. increases by 37.5% on Black Friday . That's slightly more than the 35.6% increase on Christmas Eve. Internal IAM dealership statistics prove that November is the best month to score a used car deal , with around 30% more deals on all types of models for sale in Indiana than the average month. December and January are second and third, respectively.

“The best days to buy a car are at the end of the year after automakers introduce new models to the market during the autumn season. This is a popular time for new-car buyers, and as a result, there's a large inventory of used cars on sale at the dealerships,” says Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man.“Black Friday is a good occasion to support our buyer's loyalty-we offer discounts when customers expect and monitor them. This way, you get your dream car at an attractive price, and we get more room for new arrivals. We also decided to extend the discounts for a week to avoid hassle and let our customers visit the dealership at a convenient time.”

The IAM dealership experts also conducted research based on their smart dynamic pricing system. It sets inventory prices according to hyperlocal market analysis, permitting to compare which used cars offer the best Black Friday deals. The full-size Toyota Sequoia SUV tops the list, with an average Black Friday savings of 10%. Rounding out the top five are the Porsche Macan compact SUV (10.3%), the VW Beetle (9.2%), the Toyota Sienna minivan (9.1%), and the Fiat 500 and Ford Fiesta sedans (8.6%). And good news for those looking for a Chevy Corvette, it's in the top 10 for Black Friday sales, down 8%, or about $3,000.

SUVs that offer hefty discounts also include the compact Honda HR-V, VW Tiguan, and Porsche Cayenne. The luxury sports sedan Maserati Ghibli is 8% below average on Black Friday, and used Ford Mustang discounts can save you 7.8%.

Among pickups, Nissan is in the top 10 of all vehicles with 8.3% savings. Other trucks worth considering are the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tacoma.

Any model of the abovementioned will turn out even more beneficial purchase if bought in red or orange color on Black Friday days with a $500 discount from Indy Auto Man. If someone questions the choice of red, the idea is to make life a touch brighter.

About Indy Auto Man

Since 2008, Indy Auto Man has been providing exceptional used car sales services to customers in Indianapolis, Plainfield, Greenwood, Fishers, and other cities across Indiana. With an inventory of over 300 cars, SUVs, and trucks from various manufacturers, they offer competitive trade-in offers for any brand or model. The Indy Auto Man dealership has received high praise from numerous independent sources, boasting thousands of grateful customer reviews on Google.

